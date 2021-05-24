newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Rudolph wins again at Big R

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8MMP_0a9ro9Sg00

“The Firestarter” Erick Rudolph is 2 for 2 on the season as the third-generation driver from Ransomville won the 30-lap feature for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds as SANY New York presented racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.

Cameron Tuttle won his first Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season while fellow Wilson native “Showtime” Jaren Israel picked up his first win of the season in the KiPo Motors Street Stocks. Dante Mancuso from Batavia won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season and Sam Junkin from Alden picked up the win in the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.

Ryan Susice and Mat Williamson were on the front row for the 30-lap feature Krown Undercoating Modified feature and it was Susice upfront with Williamson, Chad Brachmann, Greg Martin and Rudolph racing in the top five. Rudolph would move into third on lap two as Williamson continued to battle with Susice for the lead.

The lead trio of Susice, Williamson, and Rudolph pulled away from Brachmann and James Sweeting as Sweeting passed Martin to take over fifth. Rudolph would battle with Williamson for second place for much of the race.

Williamson would close the gap to Susice at the halfway mark, with Williamson looking underneath Susice for the top spot. The lead trio would use every available lane on the racetrack and put on a show for the fans watching at the track and at home. Rudolph would take over second with 10 laps remaining and quickly go after Susice, taking over the lead on lap 21. Rudolph would go on to hold off Susice and Williamson to score his second win of the season.

Andrew Smith and Tuttle brought the Investor’s Service Sportsman to the green flag for their feature event and it was Tuttle taking the lead. Dave DiPietro would move into third place ahead of Zach George and Scott Kerwin. Kerwin went three-wide with DiPietro and George to move into third place on lap six, as Brett Martin looked to enter the top five as he battled with George and DiPietro.

Off a lap eight restart, Tuttle would take off for the lead as Kerwin would go three-wide with George and Smith to take over second. George would hit the turn two wall after he was pinched up the track to bring out the caution on lap nine. Martin would pass Kerwin to take over second on the restart and would go after Tuttle for the lead. Kerwin would regain the runner-up position on lap 19, as Tuttle pulled away from the field.

Noah Walker hit the turn four wall on lap 22 to bring out the caution. Walker was running in the top seven at the time of the caution. The three-lap shootout would see Tuttle in the lead as Derek Wagner battled with Martin for third. Tuttle would pull away to get the win over Martin and Wagner as Kerwin broke on the final circuit.

Israel and Pat Dell set the pace in the KiPo Motors Street Stock feature and it was “Showtime” showing the way with Anthony Guthrie challenging Pat Dell for second. With Guthrie taking over second, Pete Stefanski began his challenge of Dell for third place and would take over the position on lap three. Stefanski would then set his sights on Guthrie for second place and the duo battled for several laps. Stefanski would take over second on lap seven and would then start to go after race leader Israel. Israel would pull away from Stefanski and the field to pick up the win, his first of the season.

Based off their times during Test, Tune, and Time a few weeks ago, Cole Susice and Matt Hornquist were on the front row for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks feature. With problems to Susice, Hornquist would take over the lead with Mancuso taking over second. Mancuso would look underneath Hornquist for several laps and would take over the lead on lap five with a slide job pass in turn two. Ryan Plante would start to reel in on the top two as the leaders encountered lap traffic. Mancuso would hold off Hornquist to score the win. Plante, Cody Griffin and Brian Melcher would complete the top five.

Jake Bansmer and Greenley George shared the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature and it was George showing the way over Dylan Duhow and Bansmer. Duhow would pass George for the lead on lap six. Duhow went out of shape and hit the turn three wall and rolled just one lap after taking the lead. Duhow climbed out of the car under his own power. The lap seven restart would see George and Bansmer hook bars and the two would come together to bring out the caution. On the restart, Junkin would take over the lead from qualifying heat winner Ken Washburn. Junkin would pull away from the field to pick up the victory.

Next Friday, Atwal Eye Care and SANY New York presents a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 and racing beginning at 7:15. For those unable to be in attendance, the races will be streamed on www.dirttrackdigest.tv

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
139
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Race#Front Row#Sany New York#Showtime#Tune#Time#Atwal Eye Care#Cole Susice#Batavia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballSun-Gazette

Neumann offense erupts as Knights win again

JerVal Weeks-Shuler and Ryan Thompson staged an impromptu race following Saturday’s game at Brandon Park as happy teammates cheered. An hour earlier, Weeks-Shuler was so locked in after smashing a long drive over the left-field fence that he did not realize he had hit a home run. St. John Neumann is enjoying the best year in program history but also is laser focused.
Altoona, PAwdadradio.com

STREAKING CURVE WIN AGAIN

Make it five straight wins for the Altoona Curve after a 9-6 win over Binghampton in ten innings last night. Trailing 6-2, the Curve scored one in the 8th inning on an RBI groundout and added three more in the 9th on a triple by Ji-Hwan Bae, a single by Rodolfo Castro, and a two-run blast by Mason Martin.
Shelby, MIshorelinemedia.net

Whitehall golf wins again at Shelby jamboree

SHELBY — Whitehall took first place Thursday, with Montague in second, at the West Michigan Conference's fifth jamboree of the season, at Shelby. The Vikings shot a team total of 176, besting the Wildcats by 16 shots. Steven Cullen led all players, as he has all season, by shooting a...
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

HS Roundup: Lewisburg softball wins again

LEWISBURG — Behind a total all-around performance from Lexi Walter, Lewisburg’s softball team won yet again. Walter threw a complete-game shutout and also drove in three runs to lead the Green Dragons to a 7-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Hughesville on Monday. The win marked the seventh...
Sportsaroundptown.com

Softball Wins Again

The EP Panther softball team notched its eighth consecutive when with the nail-biting 2-1 win over Orion at home on Saturday morning. The game featured a pitching duel between the Panther’s Corey Remley and Orion’s Jenna Drish. Each pitcher through a complete game giving up four hits and striking out six.
GamblingPoker News

Rudolph and O'Dwyer Seal Sunday Victories at GGPoker

Christian Rudolph and Steve O'Dwyer have racked up some incredible poker tournament results over the years. They have an almost unnatural ability to go deep in the toughest events and then get the job done at the business end of the tournament. Both Rudolph and O'Dwyer snagged themselves another major title this weekend, both doing so at GGPoker.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

B-R tops C-R in tourney championship; A-L wins season opener at Salamanca

BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher and Trey Buchholz combined to hold Cuba-Rushford to one hit over six innings, pitching the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team to a championship win in its own tournament on Saturday. The Wolverines (5-2) won the championship game, 12-2, in six innings at the Bolivar-Richburg Tournament. Danaher struck out...
Prairie City, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Lady Pros win big

A big first inning gave Grant Union/Prairie City's softball team a nice cushion to defeat Rogue River 19-1 Tuesday as the Lady Pros advance to the second round of the state playoffs. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Pros hit four home runs and...
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

SHS golfers win again

The Sturgis golf team placed first overall in a tri-meet held on Wednesday. The Trojans had put together consecutive season’s best scores, but that was not the case on Wednesday. Sturgis still took first place, though, carding a team score of 197 on the day. Otsego placed second with a 210, Paw Paw had a team total of 211.
NFLjayski.com

Ryan Vargas Continues to Grind Despite Tough Start to Rookie Season

Ryan Vargas’ NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign didn’t start off as planned. So Johnny Davis, team owner of JD Motorsports, swapped veteran driver Landon Cassill and he ahead of the race at Dover International Speedway two weeks ago. The reason for the switch was because the No. 6 Chevrolet had...
Northampton, PATimes News

Hirschman wins again

If ever there was a driver on a roll at Mahoning Valley Speedway, it’s Matt Hirschman. Hirschman, in his fourth consecutive start at the ¼-mile paved oval, raced to another victory Saturday. Dating back to last season, he has now reeled off eight straight wins. In Race No. 2 of...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Productive again in win

Moore went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Indians on Friday. Moore's season slash still sits at an unsightly .174/.278/.349, but there are finally some signs of life from the valued utility asset. Factoring in Friday's production, Moore owns a .333 average and 1.093 OPS in the 26 plate appearances covering his last seven games, a stretch during which he's laced three doubles and two home runs while hitting safely in six contests.
Cuba, NYTimes-Herald

C-R’s White shuts down GV in Div. I win

CUBA — Cuba-Rushford pitcher Jon White held Genesee Valley to one hit over five innings and the Rebels used 16 hits to beat the Jaguars, 15-1. White struck out eight batters and walked none in the Allegany County Div. I win. Trent Chamberlain (two RBI, four runs) and Cameron Dunlap (double, three RBI) both went 2-for-3 for C-R (7-3).
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Victor J. Riley Memorial Tournament

Powell Golf Club hosted the Victor J. Riley Memorial Tournament on Saturday, May 22. Teams of four played a scramble. The team of Kelly Bustos, Adam Aviles, Chris Mees and Matt Hall came in first with a total gross of 55. One stroke behind, two teams tied for second at 60. Those teams were Toby Bonner, Tanya Bonner, Marc Saylor and Bill Hendricks; and Steve Revill, Tyler Davison, Brock Frates and Cameron Frates.
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

MotoAmerica: Jesse James Shedden Returning To Mini Cup

Jesse James Shedden returns for the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul for 2021. Jesse James Shedden will be returning to compete in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul for the 2021 season. He has secured his spot in all four rounds with the season kicking off at Road America in Wisconsin on June 11 & 12th. The following rounds will be held in Washington, Pittsburgh, and Alabama. Like the 2020 season, Jesse James will be participating in two classes aboard his Ohvale GP-0 160cc and GP-0 190cc. The 2020 season was Shedden’s first year in road racing and he was able to secure a second place overall on the 190cc and a third place overall on the 160cc.
Chautauqua, NYPost-Journal

Dragons’ Tennis Team Wins Again

BEMUS POINT — Maple Grove posted a 5-0 victory over Westfield in a Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association tennis match Saturday. The Red Dragons are now 4-0 on the season, while the Wolverines fall to 0-3. Porter DeMink (MG) d. Thayne Bodenmiller, 6-1, 6-0; Trey DeMink (MG) d. Richard Barney, 6-2, 6-0;...