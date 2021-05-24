newsbreak-logo
Mark Hamill Hilariously Responds To TikToker Shook About How Quickly He Got Followers

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are plenty of celebrities who are active on social media, and one of the most delightful would have to be Mark Hamill. The Star Wars icon seems to take great pleasure in chopping it up with fans and occasionally sharing fun, behind-the-scenes Star Wars trivia or tidbits regarding his career. The star is active on a number of platforms and recently joined TikTok and made quite a splash, but one commentator was a bit shook by how quickly Hamill earned followers. So of course, the actor had to provide a hilarious response.

