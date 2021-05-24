Police identify man shot to death in University City

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified a 26-year-old man who they said was shot to death Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Homicide detectives responded around 5:15 p.m. to the shooting scene along Charger Court in University City.

When officer got to the scene they found Rashawn Pitt, who had been shot.

Pitt was taken to the hospital but did not survive, according to CMPD.

Investigators have not said if anyone was arrested and no further information has been released.

