Captain Shea Weber says he is “100-per-cent ready to go” for Game 1 of the Canadiens’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Weber missed the last eight games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Tony Marinaro of TSN 690 Radio, who has a history of being correct when it comes to reporting on Canadiens injuries, reported last Friday that Weber has ligament damage in his left thumb that will require surgery during the off-season.