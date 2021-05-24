Bristol American Legion tryouts start this weekend

Bristol 1010 Raceway is located at 126 South St., Bristol, CT. The facility offers 1/24 scale slot car racing on an 8 lane 155 ft. king track. The facility is located in the downstairs section of the Bristol Elks #1010 Lodge. Families and their children are encouraged to come try their skills competing on this challenging layout. Track time is available for rent by the 1/4, 1/2, or hourly basis. Rental cars and controllers are available to rent as well. You are welcome to bring your own cars to race, as well, as ample pit space abounds. Children’s birthday party packages, nightly class racing in beginner, junior, intermediate, and senior classes, and organized club/series weekend event racing. Call 860-681-1482 or visit the Bristol 1010 Raceway website for more information.