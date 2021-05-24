newsbreak-logo
Bristol, CT

Bristol American Legion tryouts start this weekend

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

The Bristol Legion Baseball Program has scheduled their tryouts and practices for the 2021 season this Saturday, 5/29, at Bristol Eastern High School. The program kicks off at 1 p.m, and will continue each day until season openers on June 10th. Bristol will field two teams this season, 17U Juniors...

