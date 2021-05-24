newsbreak-logo
Niagara County, NY

Family to receive late Lockport man's misplaced medals

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago
Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski will hold a special medal ceremony on Wednesday to present rediscovered military medals, to family members of the late William G. Leyden of Lockport.

Leyden served during World War I, earning medals including a Purple Heart and a Silver Star. He later was heavily involved with American Legion, B. Leo Dolan Post 410, and served as post commander. Leyden died in 1961.

Several of Leyden's service medals were discovered at the Post 410 hall in 2018, when current post membership voted to sell the building and began clearing it out. Post Commander Michael Hanley traced the medals back to Leyden and the Niagara County Historical Society tracked down members of his family in an attempt to return the medals.

Niagara County is a Purple Heart County and maintains a list of local, identified Purple Heart recipients from all American conflicts in a book on display in the county courthouse. Leyden is not currently listed in that book, nor is his son Richard Leyden, who was killed in action in the Korean Conflict, at the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge, in 1951.

Both William Leyden's and Richard Leyden's names will be added to the Purple Heart list, Jastrzemski said.

The medal ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday outside the county courthouse. Members of B. Leo Dolan Post 410 are expected to be in attendance.

