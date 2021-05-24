newsbreak-logo
Technology

Nvidia earnings: Amid gaming-card shortages, focus is on data-center growth

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Nvidia Corp.'s fortunes for its upcoming earnings report appear to rest on data-center growth, as long-term supply shortages constrain gaming sales more severely.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

StocksInvestorPlace

Nvidia’s Latest Dip Offers a Pre-Earnings Buying Opportunity

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and NVDA stock have had a tumultuous eight months. This year alone, NVDA has gone on several runs, followed by steep drops. Shares have ranged in price, from a low of $462 in March to an all-time high close of over $645 in mid-April. Currently trading in the $560 range — off April’s mark by about 13% — and approaching a first-quarter earnings report that’s expected to be a blockbuster, is now really the time to pick up NVDA shares?
MarketsInvestorPlace

Palantir Technologies Q1 Earnings Confirm Growth Potential Of Big Data Play

Investors in software and data analytics group Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock have not had a good 2021 so far. Since the start of the year, PLTR stock is down about 15%. Its current market capitalization stands at $38 billion. The company, founded in 2013, builds and deploys software platforms to...
ComputersCoinDesk

Nvidia to Hobble Ether Mining Power on More Gaming Cards

Nvidia is reducing the ability of newly manufactured graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency in order to maintain inventory for gamers. The California-based chip-making giant announced via its blog Tuesday it will apply a reduced ETH hashrate to newly manufactured RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. Set...
Computersinvesting.com

Nvidia extends limits on crypto mining to newest gaming graphics cards

Graphics card giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) said that the hash rate limiter on its RTX 3060 graphics cards would also be introduced in other RTX 30 series GPUs in an attempt to disincentivize crypto miners. In an announcement from Nvidia on Tuesday, the company said it would be applying a reduced...
ComputersCNET

Nvidia makes GeForce RTX cards less desirable for crypto miners

Nvidia already halved the hash rate of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to limit its cryptocurrency mining potential. It'll do the same with its RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, the company said Tuesday, labelling new cards "Lite Hash Rate" or "LHR" so you'll know which ones will be less efficient for mining.
SoftwareGamespot

Nvidia Is Throttling New RTX 3070/3080 Cards For Ethereum Cryptocurrency Mining

Nvidia has announced that new RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti cards will feature limits designed to curtail the cards' cryptocurrency mining potential. This move was previously reported by a variety of hardware-focused outlets, but this recent announcement is the first official word from the company that it will continue to include measures to nerf cryptocurrency mining on its high-end cards.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nvidia Stock Pops On 4-For-1 Stock Split, Earnings Expectations

Graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split, just days before it releases its fiscal first-quarter results. Nvidia stock jumped on the news. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said the stock split will make its shares more accessible to investors and employees. The Nvidia board of directors...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nvidia Gains on 4:1 Stock Split Amid Chip Shortage

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up more than 2% Friday after announcing a 4:1 stock split. The stock is up around 70% from a year ago, and hit a record in April with profit and sales accelerating during the pandemic, which drove demand higher. The chip industry is now seeing a shortage with continued strong demand for everything from cars to phones that require them to work.
Video GamesFudzilla

Nvidia provides DLSS support for new games

The GPU maker named after a Roman vengeance daemon, Nvidia has bought frame rate boosting technology to VR titles. Nvidia has announced Deep Learning Super Sampling support for a bunch of new games, including the first time that the has come to VR titles. VR gaming was an obvious area...
Video GamesPosted by
Hackernoon

The Shortage of AMD and Nvidia GPUs Causes Gamers Grief

The latest-gen gaming hardware promised to make a real difference in the gaming and technological world. This new generation of gaming included the latest PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, the Nvidia RTX 30-series lineup, and the AMD RDNA2 series of GPUs. Even though it has been around six months since their release, most consumers still haven't gotten a chance to upgrade their systems/setups for many reasons, including limited stock availability. Especially in the PC GPU market, prices of GPUs skyrocketed just after their releases, and currently, you can hardly get your hands on one of these latest-gen GPUs. Finding one latest-gen GPU for their launch prices or at least for reasonable prices is impossible, and finding stock of them is similarly hard. So what might be really causing this massive worldwide GPU shortage?
ComputersData Center Knowledge

Chip Shortage Supercharges Used Data Center Hardware Sales, Says ITRenew

The global chip shortage is driving more companies to source second-hand hardware for their data centers. That’s according to Ali Fenn, president at ITRenew, which resells hardware after it’s been removed from hyperscalers’ data centers. These companies, the likes of Facebook or Microsoft, have much shorter hardware refresh cycles than most others, and their gear’s actual useful life can easily be double that of its lifespan inside their massive computing facilities.
Technologycityindex.co.uk

Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 earnings preview: Can gaming demand hold up?

Shares of semiconductor chip manufacturer Nvidia (NVDA) gained nearly 3% Friday after the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split. As any Finance 101 student could tell you, a stock split doesn’t have any tangible impact on the valuation or operations of the underlying business per se, but many traders were speculating that this stock split could be preparation for the chip giant to be added to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average in the future.