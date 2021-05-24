Swift Prepared Foods opens $68 million meat production facility in Moberly

newsbreak-logo
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Swift Prepared Foods, a subsidiary of JBS USA, opened its new $68 million facility in Moberly Monday.

The new facility will produce fully cooked bacon and is expected to create nearly 200 new jobs in the region.

“It is always exciting when companies choose to invest and grow in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “With the opening of its facility here in Moberly and the recent announcement of its new facility in Columbia, Swift Prepared Foods has shown a commitment to the people of this state. We are proud that Missouri is home to great companies like this one and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Officials with the company highlighted Moberly’s strategic location as well as support from the community and state as key reasons for their decision to expand in the region.

“Moberly and Randolph County are fortunate to welcome such a quality employer to our area,” Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation President Michael Bugalski said. “We extend our sincere thanks to Swift Prepared Foods for choosing our community for this substantial investment. We look forward to a long relationship with Swift Prepared Foods and are thankful for the opportunity to bring new jobs and investment to the area.”

