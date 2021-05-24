Portland's Alpenrose property eyed as possible single-family home subdivision

The longtime Southwest Portland recreation site has been sold and shut down.A nearly 200-home subdivision may soon stand in the place of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland. An application filed with the city of Portland proposes to turn the 51-acre property into a 193-lot subdivision. Alpenrose Dairy has been a cherished part of Portland's history for more than a century. It was the home of the "Little League Softball World Series," as well as track racing at the Velodrome. Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington bought the dairy in 2019. The proposed development is the latest in the ongoing saga of Alpenrose Dairy, much of which played out publicly amid a bitter lawsuit between the dairy's former owners, who sought to keep the property from being sold. A judge declined to block the sale. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}