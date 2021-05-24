How Adidas and Allbirds Smashed Convention to Create a Sustainable Sneaker

When Adidas first announced it was collaborating with Allbirds nearly a year ago, we were shocked. Not only is it rare for two sneaker brands to work together, but Allbirds’ favorability among tech bros and dads seemed like an ill fit for a much more stylish partner. Even the way they announced the news was corny, engaging in a trite Twitter exchange that must have been approved by dozens of people. Sure, putting aside corporate competitiveness in exchange for sustainability is honorable — but really, Allbirds?