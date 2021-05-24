Familiar faces feature in Monarchs 1-1 draw with Austin Bold FC

As speculated, the gradual easing of pandemic standards and operational restrictions in both MLS and USL has apparently allowed a corresponding increase in the temporary loans of players from MLS clubs to the USL clubs. Zac McMath, Jeizon Ramirez and Milan Iloski all joined fellow RSL member Bode Davis as starters in Friday’s match against Austin Bold FC. While, it still remains to be seen how long a period must pass before they can once again appear in a future MLS match, perhaps some hint will come as David Ochoa leaves to join the USMNT opening a space for a goalkeeper.