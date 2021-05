The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has released a bipartisan, $303.5 billion highway bill and will mark it up Wednesday. The measure, released Saturday, is the highway title of a broader surface transportation reauthorization bill. It would fund highways, roads and bridges, and does not address rail or transit, which are respectively under the jurisdiction of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Nor does it address how to pay for the bill; that’s the jurisdiction of the Finance Committee.