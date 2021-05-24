newsbreak-logo
Tig Notaro Wasn't Originally in Army of the Dead, but Replaced This Cast Member

By Amanda Prahl
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
When you watch Netflix's heist-meets-zombies flick Army of the Dead, you might not realize at first glance that the character of Marianne Peters, played by Tig Notaro, is actually the product of a late-in-the-game replacement. Notaro was brought onto the movie after filming had already wrapped to replace original cast member Chris D'Elia, the comedian who has been accused of sexual predation by multiple women. With some creative reshoots and a very hardworking team of filmmakers, all traces of D'Elia were erased and then replaced with Notaro's version of the character.

