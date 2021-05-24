Tig Notaro Wasn't Originally in Army of the Dead, but Replaced This Cast Member

Leslie Jones might be waiting a while to get the call from Zack Snyder if she’s wanting to play the villain in a Justice League movie. On top of that, she might want to figure out just who she might want to be and if she’d be cool being the villain that the WB would give her. Apart from that, she might make a decent villain, so long as she could suppress her comedic act just enough to make it work. She’s technically already been a villain in a movie that came out within the last decade since her role in Angry Birds 2 as Zeta painted her as the main antagonist that eventually became a part of the group when her character reunited with Mighty Eagle, who was played by Peter Dinklage. If there are others it would appear that they’ve been forgotten or didn’t warrant that kind of attention. But it’s possible that Leslie would be a great villain if only because she does appear to be capable of an imposing look and attitude, which would be slightly offset by the fact that people would be waiting for her to say something funny. Of course, if she were to be included in a Snyder movie it’s likely that she would need to be as serious as possible unless he was able to make something with a lot of comedic undertones. It’s difficult to see Snyder making a comedy since it’s not likely and it doesn’t feel as though it would be anything but a dark, very dark comedy since his style has been anything insanely funny for a while. There’s nothing saying that Leslie can’t do this, but it would be a challenge all the same.