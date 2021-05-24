The True Meaning Behind 'I Did It' By DJ Khaled Ft Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby

Two of Hip-Hop’s greatest White hopes might have something in the works. Rumors say that Eminem and Post Malone are working together on a track. As reported by Rap Up a close collaborator to Slim Shady’s camp had dropped quite the shocker to the Hip-Hop community this week. Last weekend Cole Bennett, video director who oversaw Marshall’s visuals for “Godzilla” and “GNAT”, took to his Instagram Story and posted a rather unique photo that spoke louder than words. The photo in question showed a yellow stick with barbwire going across it; in the background was a small statue of the Yellow M&M character. Additionally two “Shh” emojis were used on top of the image.