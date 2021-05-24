newsbreak-logo
J.R. Williams is a pop-art treasure

By Popkin
Boing Boing
 3 days ago

Check out the latest work from J. R. Williams, an American cartoonist, animator, and fine artist. I first discovered Williams' comics while reading Weirdo magazine, one of my all-time favorite comic publications. I love the playfulness and underground comix influence in Williams' most recent drawings. Looking at Williams' weird creatures...

