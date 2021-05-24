J.R. Williams is a pop-art treasure

1PENEMY whose Instagram @1penemy is a well know NYC Street artist whose work involves a mugshot lineup of 90's supermodels he grew up respecting. The mugshots of Kate Moss, Stephanie Seymour, Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford were the first pieces he created and it grew from there. 1Penemy’s street art embraces this spirit of a women’s struggle in his female subjects, not only by featuring them in a mugshot and displaying them in “lineup”, but also by wheat pasting them like “wanted” posters in back alleys and on graffitied walls. His work is similar to Warhhol's work which explored the shallowness of fame, holding his subjects unrealistic standard of perfection and shaming them to an unbridled degree for falling short. The price of 1penemy’s physical artwork ranges from $10,000 to $25,000, making his work accessible to a broad audience. His work has been featured in the Daily Mail, Daily Front Row, Hello Magazine, Haute Living, Forbes, ComicBook.com, and The NY Times. 1Penemy is a disabled US Navy Veteran serving in the US Navy for 13 years.