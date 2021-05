EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are praising employees at an Earth City business because they stopped a fire from spreading to the rest of the building. Employees at the EnviroPAK Corporation on Shoreline Drive called 911 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after a paper machine caught fire. The employees tried putting the fire out on their own but eventually needed to call for help. Firefighters told News 4 the employees did a great job of knocking the majority of the fire down and keeping it in check before help arrived.