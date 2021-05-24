Camp Cohen is 1st of El Paso’s 4 water parks to open for summer

EL PASO, Texas – Officials announced plans Monday to begin opening El Paso's city-operated water parks for the summer.

Camp Cohen will open at 11 a.m. this coming Saturday, May 29, while the other three water parks — Oasis, Chapoteo, and Lost Kingdom — will be opening at later dates not yet announced.

“After much public anticipation, we’re excited to be opening Camp Cohen, the first of four El Paso Water Parks to open throughout all parts of our community,” said El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

Camp Cohen, located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard in northeast El Paso, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features a leisure pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, slides, water playground, lazy river, and climbing wall.

Further information about the city's water parks can be found online at EPWaterParks.com.

