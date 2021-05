Mark York who has been best known for the show that he has been a part of ‘the office’ as he was the part of the show since season 2 and then continued to play the character until season 5 as the character has been loved by the audiences and the show makers decided to develop the character and Mark York did a fabulous job with the character that he was given, the brilliant actor has died at the age of 55 and has died because of a disclosed illness that he was suffering with.