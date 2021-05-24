newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmingdale, NY

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Boy

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKRU2_0a9rlTkW00
Jayden Lenci Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Jayden Lenci, who police say is a runaway, was last seen on South Maple Street in Farmingdale, Monday afternoon, May 24, on his white bicycle traveling in an unknown direction.

He is 5-foot-6, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eye, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
101K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmingdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Persons#Long Island#Police Detectives#County Police#Authorities#Black Shirt#Brown Eye#Anonymous#Pants#Brown Hair#South Maple Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Duo Nabbed With Guns, Cash After Warrant Search

Investigators executed multiple search warrants that led to the arrest of two men on Long Island, police said. Suffolk County Police Officers and detectives from the Second Precinct Gang Unit, Second Precinct Crime Section, Narcotics Section, Firearms Suppression Team, and Criminal Intelligence Unit executed five search warrants at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 in Huntington Station, during which two handguns and $100,000 was seized.
Peekskill, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Man Admits To Fatal Stabbing Of Teen

A Hudson Valley man is expected to get 18 years in prison after fatally stabbing a teenager and getting into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Westchester County Jail, the District Attorney announced. Peekskill resident Jahliv Niles, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the fatal...
Yonkers, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Westchester Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Starving, Abusing Dog, SPCA Says

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly abusing a pit bull in his care “for an extended period of time,” the SPCA announced. Yonkers resident Uriah Joseph was arrested by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly not providing adequate food, water, and veterinary care for an extended period to his young pit bull, now named Brownie.
Elizabeth, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Elizabeth

A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night in Elizabeth, responders said. The crash occurred near the W. Grand Street station just before 11 p.m., responders told Daily Voice. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails...