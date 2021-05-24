Sergio Ramos reportedly expected to accept renewal offer

Neymar's new contract, which will keep him at PSG until June 2025, has been cheered by several fellow players. One was Kylian Mbappé, who has yet to accept an offer on the table to extend and improve his contract, and another was Sergio Ramos, who surprised many people by commenting on the Brazilian's new contract with a message on Instagram. The centre-back still has not agreed new terms with Real Madrid and his contract is due to expire next month. Earlier today it was announced that Ramos has picked up a new injury, one which could mean he will miss the final four games of the season.