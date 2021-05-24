newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Sergio Ramos reportedly expected to accept renewal offer

By Kevin Parvizi
therealchamps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the Sergio Ramos contract saga at Real Madrid may soon be over, and we may get the satisfying conclusion that we all initially expected to happen months ago. Ramos and Real have been negotiating for what seems like months, as the center back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 season, making him a soon-to-be free agent. There have been rumors linking him to PSG, but, in reading the tea leaves, they are the only team somewhat linked to him. And even then, many Madridistas have wondered if PSG’s rumored interest was just a leverage tactic.

therealchamps.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Marca#Real Madrid#Rumors#Free Agent#Destinations#Worries#Accept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos and Hazard start for Madrid at Chelsea, Barcelona squad test negative after Messi’s barbecue, Mbappe edging closer to Madrid move

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea. Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.
SoccerAS.com

Sergio Ramos applauds Neymar's new contract with PSG

Neymar's new contract, which will keep him at PSG until June 2025, has been cheered by several fellow players. One was Kylian Mbappé, who has yet to accept an offer on the table to extend and improve his contract, and another was Sergio Ramos, who surprised many people by commenting on the Brazilian's new contract with a message on Instagram. The centre-back still has not agreed new terms with Real Madrid and his contract is due to expire next month. Earlier today it was announced that Ramos has picked up a new injury, one which could mean he will miss the final four games of the season.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ramos injured again: could it be the end of his season?

Real Madrid's medical staff confirmed once again that Sergio Ramos is injured. The footballer has got "tendonitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. Therefore, he will miss Sunday's match with Sevilla. Ramos missed Friday's training session. He was also absent from Saturday's session and set off alarm bells.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Real Madrid’s dressing room reacts to Champions League exit to Chelsea

Real Madrid said goodbye to their favourite competition last night after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Londoners will play Manchester City in the final while Madrid will have to give everything in La Liga if they wish to win a trophy this season, so members of the dressing room, like veterans Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos, stepped up to lend their voices, note Diario AS.
Soccerawesemo.com

Corner Kick: DraftKings & FanDuel UCL DFS Picks with Sergio Ramos | Tuesday, 5/5

For today’s Champions League action, picks like Sergio Ramos and Mason Mount are standing out among the slate of UCL DFS picks. The following fantasy soccer advice is based on highly projected lineups forecasted by Awesemo’s daily fantasy soccer projections for DraftKings and FanDuel Champions League tournaments and cash games.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Real Madrid dealt blow in LaLiga title tilt after captain Sergio Ramos is diagnosed with hamstring tendonitis as 35-year-old defender suffers another setback having just returned to the team against Chelsea

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their efforts to retain the LaLiga title after captain Sergio Ramos was diagnosed with tendonitis in his hamstring. The defender only returned to the team for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg defeat to Chelsea but now looks set for another spell on the sidelines.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defends gamble of playing Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard in Champions League semi-final second leg despite admitting his side were 'well beaten' by Chelsea

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had no regrets about picking Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard against Chelsea despite the pair only recently returning from injury after his side lost 2-0 in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg. Chelsea, who had been the better side in last week's 1-1 draw in...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ramos and Hazard, an unexpected dilemma for Zidane

Real Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League, but they are still in the race for La Liga even if it is not in their own hands. The problem is that at Stamford Bridge they came across something completely unexpected - with Ramos and Hazard starting the match, both lacked rhythm and looked lost on the pitch. The doubt remains - continue playing them or return to what was working well before Wednesday night?
Premier LeagueSlate

The Magic Christian

It’s fitting that when Christian Pulisic played the pass that put the final nail in the Spanish superpower Real Madrid’s European coffin Wednesday, sending Chelsea to the Champions League final, he did it in the Spanish style. In Spanish soccer, there’s a concept known as la pausa, popularized most recently...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: A tactical preview of the second leg

Following a rain-soaked first leg in the Spanish capital, Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to London as they host Los Blancos for the second leg of their Champions League tie at the Stamford Bridge. The first leg did not fail to live up to expectations after a 1-1 draw in a fierce tactical battle between the two European giants.
Premier Leaguemanagingmadrid.com

Three answers and three questions from Real Madrid’s loss to Chelsea

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the 2020/21 Champions League. By falling to a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their semi-final tie with Chelsea, Los Blancos now place all their hopes of silverware in the LaLiga title race. They were outplayed by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and we have so much to talk about, so here comes three questions that were answered and three new ones that have been created tonight.