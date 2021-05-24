newsbreak-logo
Watson holding his ground

By Will Vandervort
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago
Surprise! Surprise! Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not attend OTAs.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday the former Clemson quarterback will not attend the Texans’ OTAs and he still wants to be traded, per sources.

The Texans have already prepared for Watson not to be at OTAs or in training camp for that matter. So far this off-season they signed Tyrod Taylor and traded for backup quarterback Ryan Finley. They then drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with the 67th overall pick in the third round.

The Mills’ pick was the first for the Texans’ in the draft.

Watson first requested a trade out of Houston at the end of the 2020 football season. However, the Texans have been unable to make any deals with anyone due to the fact Watson has been tied up in litigation and the issue has not been resolved.

With two months to go before training camp, the Houston Texans know they have to find a new home for the former Clemson quarterback or they could have to eat his $10 million salary this year.

Until these legal issues are resolved and the NFL hands down its punishment for Watson’s conduct in this matter, the Texans are in a standstill.

As soon as the issues are resolved, Houston will grant Watson his trade demand, but right now there is nothing they can do.

According to reporter John McClain the Philadelphia Eagles’ name keeps coming up. The Miami Dolphins are another team that could pull the trigger and make a trade for Watson.

Watson has been in hot water all spring since 22 women sued him for sexual assault and misconduct back in March. His trade value has suffered because of it.

Before news broke of Watson being sued for sexual assault, teams were lining up for Watson’s service and his value was high. At one point it was reported he was valued at three first-round selections and two second-round picks.

That is not the case anymore. And at the moment only two teams appear to be be interested in making a deal for Watson.

