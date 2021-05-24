‘Carry The Load’ nonprofit advocates for Memorial Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, members of the nonprofit Carry The Load stopped by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Idaho Falls.

In honor of Memorial Day, the relay team is traveling across the country during the month of May.

They aim to provide an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Since 2011, Carry The Load has grown into a national movement to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

First responder and Carry the Load member Smitty Searles says it's important to recognize these fallen heroes for more than just one day.

"Memorial Day is of course the sacred holiday, but we make it Memorial May to honor everyone's sacrifice that puts themselves out there in public service," Searles said.

For more information on Carry the Load, visit here.

