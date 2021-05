When Cole J. was just 11, his father sat him down in their apartment in Manhattan and delivered what Black Americans commonly refer to as “the talk.”. “My father told me when you get pulled over by a policeman, you have to be very careful about what they tell you to do, and you can’t argue,” Cole, who is Black, told Yahoo News. “And you always need to make sure to put your hands up on the surface of the car so they know that you don’t have a gun in your pocket, to be safe.”