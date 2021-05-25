newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

‘Somewhere Between Deranged and Demented’: ADL Chief Goes IN on Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Masks to the Holocaust

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joined Wolf Blitzer on CNN Monday to address the spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States correlating with the most recent conflict between Israel and Palestine. “In the two-week period last week and the prior week while this conflict was happening,” said Greenblatt, “we...

www.mediaite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Wolf Blitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adl#Deranged#The Holocaust#Jews#Jewish History#Republican Attacks#Adl#Cnn#House#Asian Americans#Anti Semitic Acts#Anti Semitic Attacks#Anti Semitic Incidents#Nazi Germany#Israel#Anti Defamation League#Palestine#Jewish Space Lasers#Assaults#Condemnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

Charles Blow: Is America a racist country?

Last Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina added himself to the long list of Republicans who have denied the existence of systemic racism in this country. Graham said on “Fox New Sunday” that “our systems are not racist. America’s not a racist country.”. Graham argued that the country can’t...
NetflixThe Hill

CNN cuts ties with writer who said world needs another Hitler

On Sunday Adeel Raja tweeted, then deleted, “The world today needs a Hitler.”. Raja previously tweeted other support for Hitler. CNN said the media organization will no longer work with Raja. Adeel Raja is a freelance reporter based in Islamabad, Pakistan, and he has had a history of tweeting anti-Semitic...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: Left ignores wave of anti-Semitic hate crimes

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday addressing the eruption of attacks on Jews throughout the nation and slamming the Left for refusing to "confront the anti-Semitic cross-currents in the BLM and 'critical race theory' crowd." INGRAHAM: The recent spate of vicious attacks against Jewish Americans...
PoliticsVanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists “Any Rational Jewish Person” Thinks Mask Mandates Are as Bad as the Holocaust

A good rule of thumb that some but not all people are aware of is that when you’re talking about the Holocaust, you probably shouldn’t equate it with anything other than actual genocide. Is the thing you want to liken to the Holocaust a deliberate killing of millions of people from a specific nation, ethnic group, or religion with the aim of wiping those people off the planet? Congratulations, you can compare it to the Holocaust. If it’s anything less, sorry, it’s a no-go. Taxing the rich? Not actually similar to the Holocaust! Allegedly being mean to the 1 percent? Also not the Holocaust! Incredibly minor inconveniences that most people deal with without complaint? Amazingly enough, not on par with the Holocaust!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Does Rick Santorum’s Controversial Comment About Indigenous People Point To U.S. Exceptionalism, White Guilt, Or Racist Ignorance?

On Tuesday, the internet went ablaze when the former Senator of Pennsylvania and CNN contributor, Rick Santorum, made racially offensive comments against Indigenous people during a speech at a right-wing summit. During his speech, Santorum contended that America was “birthed from nothing” and dismissed the genocide that took place against the Native community during the inception of the Americas. Needless to say, his comment received widespread backlash, and critics have accused him of racist ignorance. But Rick Santorum is not the first, nor will he be the last white male politician to go on record making racially charged and flat-out inaccurate claims, but why? Why are whites in America – especially those in power — allowed to hurl racist insults like frisbees with little consequence. Furthermore, why does the dismissal and blatant disregard for people of color continue to be overlooked or explained away? Perhaps, the pervasive and insidious nature of U.S. exceptionalism and white guilt in America can help explain.
Congress & Courtsseattlepi.com

GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany “appalling.”. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is...
PoliticsAmerican Thinker

Where the heck is Joe Biden as anti-Semitic attacks engulf America?

Low-grade pogroms against Jews are sweeping the U.S. Hamas thugs are unleashing violent unprovoked violent assaults on Jews innocently going about their business in U.S. cities - in New York, Los Angeles, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida, with leftists saying 'don't blame me.' Some leftists are repeating their old trope that they're merely anti-Zionist, not full-blown Jew-haters no different from the Klan or other low-class dirtbags. For appearances' sake, most are paying some kind of lip service to condemning this apparently organized Hamas thuggery appearing suddenly on our shores, even as they continue to claim with forked tongues that Israel is the problem.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

What happened between AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene?

CONGRESS members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene share opposing views on most matters regarding politics. Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly approached by Greene outside the House chamber on Wednesday, May 12. What happened between AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene?. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly confronted AOC as she was leaving the Chamber...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘That Was a Physical Assault!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She’s Being Tormented By Democrats

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused a series of Democrats of tormenting her on Friday when asked by a reporter about her treatment of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). NBC News Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell asked Greene about her challenge to debate Ocasio-Cortez, and the New York Democrat’s claim she felt “threatened” by Greene’s behavior.
Minoritiescoloradotimesrecorder.com

A Brief History of Boebert’s Racism

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is best known for her antics on gun rights and her ties to QAnon. Less known is her racist rhetoric and her promotion of policies that disparage racial minorities. Here’s a brief rundown of Boebert’s attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement and immigrants, her...
Congress & Courtstheurbantwist.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Said To Have Followed AOC Through The Halls Of Congress, Yelling Deranged Conspiracy Theories At Her

The continuing saga of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the latter ignores the former is no longer amusing and may be risky. Greene has been bugging AOC on Twitter for months about having to “debate” her polar-conservative opponent over the Green New Deal. Since MJT was tweeting gibberish and is typically just looking for publicity, AOC chose to ignore Marjorie, which is usually the best way to deal with a troll. Marjorie later admitted that she hadn’t even read the 14-page bill, which is self-evident but also demonstrates her obsession with AOC.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has continued to compare Covid-19 vaccination policies and mask mandates to antisemitic Nazi abuse towards Jews.After she defended her remarks claiming that wearing a mask is “exactly” the same type of abuse suffered during the genocide of millions of European Jews during World War II, she shared a story about a grocery store where employees will have a vaccination logo on their name badge, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans.“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,”...