Carthage, MO

Carthage School District working on plan to open more storm shelters for public use

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents could soon have three locations where they can go to escape storms. In addition to the existing Carthage Junior High shelter, the district is considering opening school storm shelters at Pleasant Valley Elementary School and the Carthage Intermediate Center. The plan is still being worked...

