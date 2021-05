SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Spokane Valley mother feared for her son's life after he was attacked outside Bowdish Middle School on Saturday, resulting in various injuries. "They could have killed my son" said the mother of the teen, speaking to KHQ about her concerns of the aggression displayed against her son. It is unclear exactly why the fight broke out, but the mother said she believes it was because of a girl. She said the girl lured her son to the middle school to be beaten after her son called her a name.