newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Man Who Solicited More Than 170 Kids Online Gets 25-Years In Prison

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xlI4_0a9rkQzi00

A Miamisburg man was sentenced in federal court in Dayton today to 300 months in prison for attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender.

Steven Shawn Smith, 48, pleaded guilty to the crime in January 2021.

According to court documents, Smith created nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” From April 2020 through October 2020, Smith communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor online and by text messages. Smith requested nude images from the undercover agent on multiple occasions. The defendant also sent images of his nude genitalia to the undercover agent.

In one communication, when the undercover agent refused to send nude photos, Smith said, “I know that you don’t want to send me those pictures but I was hoping that you would understand just how much it would mean to me and how close it would bring us.”

Court documents detail that Smith discussed meeting with the purported minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and sent the officer $75 via Cash App so that the purported minor could buy a one-way bus ticket to Ohio. Smith was arrested in October 2020, shortly after sending the money to the undercover agent.

In addition to communicating with the undercover agent, Smith messaged more than 170 other online users who identified themselves as minors. He received sexually explicit images from at least 21 of the purported minors and sent nude images of himself to at least 70 users.

Smith was convicted in 1994 in Athens County Common Pleas Court of one count of rape of a child, and as a result, is required to register as a sex offender.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura I. Clemmens and Assistant United States Attorney Rob Painter are representing the United States in this case.

Other News: ICE Deported Migrant Parents Without Giving Them A Chance To Take Their Kids, Government Investigators Say

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi Agent#Federal Prison#Criminal Court#County Court#Criminal Investigation#Cincinnati Division#Southern District Of Ohio#Cash App#Minors#Fbi Agent#Dating#Man#United States Attorney#Federal Court#Government Investigators#Court Documents Detail#Nude Photos#Dayton Today#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Investigation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Former Texas Police Officer Sentenced to Federal Prison, Distributing Obscene Visual Representations Of Child Sexual Abuse

A federal judge yesterday sentenced 27-year-old former San Antonio police officer Sebastian Torres to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. On February 26, 2020, the San Antonio resident pleaded guilty to...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

San Jose Shooter Was Previously Questioned By Border Officials

The man who fatally shot nine people in San Jose, California, Wednesday was previously detained and questioned by border officials, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reportedly found evidence Samuel James Cassidy held animosity against his workplace while he was detained after a trip to the Philippines in 2016, according to the WSJ. Cassidy worked at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) for at least nine years.
California StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

California Sex Offender On The Run For 21 Years, Arrested In Hernando County

SPRING HILL, FL. – A sex offender, who has been on the run for 21 years, was arrested by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to Deputies, on Tuesday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an absconded Sex Offender who was possibly residing at an address in Hernando County.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

St. Pete Police Investigating ‘Hate Crime’ Graffiti On The Holocaust Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At about 4 a.m., officers on patrol spotted graffiti along 1st Avenue on the south side of the Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S. The message, spray painted in black, included a swastika and “Jews are guilty”. City Sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti this morning, so I attached a photo to this alert. Photos will also be posted on our Facebook page.
Laredo, TXPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. Border Agent Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Illegal Migrants

A Border Patrol agent was arrested in Laredo, Texas, Friday after allegedly smuggling illegal migrants into the U.S., Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday. Border Patrol Agent Rodney Tolson, Jr. was routinely assigned to lane inspections at an interior checkpoint where he allegedly conspired to transport and smuggle illegal migrants into the U.S. for payment from around Feb. 9, 2020, through March 26, 2019, according to an indictment.