We Insure Inc. Partners With CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty to Open Franchise in Ashburn, Va.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty has entered into a partnership with We Insure Inc. to provide insurance services to the fourth largest CENTURY 21 franchise in the U.S., with 13 offices and more than 600 agents in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. markets. We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution with access to more than 150 markets and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity.

The owners of We Insure Peace of Mind, Eddie Berenbaum, Nick Pasquini and Shawn Milletary, founded Redwood Realty in 2002. The partners also own a portion of Day 1 Mortgage and Highland Title + Escrow. The high-performing brokerage has seen how adding ancillary companies like mortgage and title have increased client satisfaction and agent efficiency. Offering insurance further strengthens their agents’ ability to best serve their clients.

Agent-in-Charge Simon England has over a decade of experience in the insurance industry and specializes in all personal lines that families depend on as well as meeting the commercial insurance needs of business owners. His passion lies in ensuring that customers have the very best insurance coverage based on their unique needs. England reiterates, “I am thrilled to deliver my industry knowledge and service-orientated mindset to two leading companies.” Simon appreciates the vast choice of carriers that We Insure Peace of Mind offers, allowing clients to choose their coverage that best suits their needs at the best price.

“We believe We Insure gives us the best insurance product to present to our customers,” says Berenbaum. “In real estate, the client experience hinges on the performance of crucial vendors, including insurance companies. Partnering with We Insure gives us peace of mind that the client service given will be commensurate to the service they’ve come to expect from CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty.”

“Adding insurance gives us greater confidence in the entire transaction,” Berenbaum continues. “If the insurance coverage doesn’t match the buyer’s needs, it’s going to be harder to retain a long-term happy client, which can leave a black mark on the entire transaction. By offering high-quality insurance products that we can present to our clients, it ensures a smooth and consistent process from the onset of the home search to close.”

“We Insure’s turnkey approach is an ideal integration of insurance services into a highly successful real estate agency like CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “Our support services keep the business of underwriting and operations simple, so the company can stay focused on sales.”

About We Insure

We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. and recently surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.

We Insure Peace of Mind

4095 Pipeline Plaza #300

Ashburn, VA 20147

Simon England, Agent-in-Charge

We Insure Peace of Mind

+1 571-451-1055

