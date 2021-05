I first saw pics of this custom C8 Corvette over the weekend and finally traced it back to Champion Motoring on Instagram. The customized Corvette belongs to NBA player Jordan Clarkson who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. When I saw this was a professional basketball player’s car, I immediately looked up his bio and he is listed as 6’4″, so kudos to the Corvette team once again for engineering a sports car for the bigger fellas.