CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from May 3 through May 12. 6:54 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Andrade Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue after a driver in gray Honda hit a dog at a high rate of speed according to witnesses. The driver of the Honda denied responsibility, saying that the dog hadn’t been on a leash and didn’t have an owner. The driver was released without criminal charges and the dog was taken for treatment of its injuries to its legs and head.