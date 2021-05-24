The Best Formula One Team On The Planet Still Can't Figure Out How To Remove A Stuck Wheel Nut

Look, there’s no denying at this point that Mercedes-AMG F1 is the best team on the grid, and has been for the better part of a decade at this point. There’s also no denying that Sunday’s event in Monaco was not the team’s best effort. Lewis Hamilton ran an abysmal race with bunk strategy to finish seventh, and a right front wheel nut machined itself to the hub on Valtteri Bottas’ car, causing him to retire from second. The team couldn’t figure out how to get the wheel nut off. That same wheel/tire/nut combo is still on the car as it gets shipped back to team headquarters.