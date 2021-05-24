NJ to allow full capacity at MetLife

Californians should know tomorrow whether an initiative to bring sports betting to the Golden State has enough valid signatures to put the issue on the ballot next year. May 26 is the deadline for counties to verify signatures needed to put the initiative — called the “California Legalize Sports Betting on American Lands Initiative” – before statewide voters in Nov. 2022. There was a minimum of 206,000 required signatures outstanding at last check on May 24, according to the California Secretary of State website, with a minimum of 997,139 valid signatures required to put the initiative to public vote.