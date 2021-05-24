NJ to allow full capacity at MetLife
(AP) — The governor of New Jersey has cleared the way for the Giants and Jets to play games at MetLife Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 NFL season. Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday. Also on Friday, the state is lifting the requirement for maintaining 6 feet of social distance at all indoor and outdoor businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms, casinos, and stadiums.romesentinel.com