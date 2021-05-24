newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NJ to allow full capacity at MetLife

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

(AP) — The governor of New Jersey has cleared the way for the Giants and Jets to play games at MetLife Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 NFL season. Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday. Also on Friday, the state is lifting the requirement for maintaining 6 feet of social distance at all indoor and outdoor businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms, casinos, and stadiums.

romesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#The Jets#Giants#Nj#Ap#Democratic#Cdc#Metlife Stadium#Stadiums#Businesses#Co Owners#Vaccination Rates#Games#Restaurants#Gyms#Gov Phil Murphy#Covid 19 Beginning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
News Break
Casinos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Waco, TXPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Baylor allowing full capacity at outdoor events

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. Baylor is now allowing 100% capacity to all outdoor athletic events on the campus in Waco, Texas, in time for the final home baseball games of the season when the Bears host Big 12 rival Oklahoma for a three-game series that begins Friday night.
MLBNews-Herald.com

Indians to allow full capacity at Progressive Field starting June 2

The Indians are lifting all seating capacity restrictions at Progressive Field starting June 2, the team announced May 18. The Indians host the White Sox on June 2 to conclude a six-game homestand. Capacity for the first five games of the homestand — three against Toronto and two against Chicago before the series finale — remains at the current 40%.
NFLPocono Record

NY Giants, Jets games at MetLife Stadium can hold full capacity for 2021 season

Coming off a promising offseason for both teams, fans of the New York Giants and New York Jets can flock to MetLife Stadium to see their teams this fall. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that outdoor events can return to full capacity beginning May 28, which means that Giants and Jets games are in the clear for when the NFL season begins in September. The preseason begins in August.
MLBNBC Miami

Marlins Allowing Full Capacity Starting in July, Immediately Ending Mask Requirement

Fans of the Miami Marlins will soon get a chance to fill up loanDepot park with the team allowing full capacity starting July 5th. The team announced several new health and safety policies at the stadium, including fans no longer being required to wear masks or facial coverings starting with the team’s upcoming series Friday against the New York Mets.
Public Healthelitesportsny.com

NJ Gov. Murphy talks lifting COVID restrictions on WFAN

Governor Phil Murphy appeared on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” to discuss New Jersey’s latest COVID-19 announcement. New Jersey is taking a huge step towards normalcy. Governor Phil Murphy revealed Monday MetLife Stadium would be cleared for full capacity starting this Friday, May 28. Capacity limits for indoor gatherings will subsequently be lifted next Friday, June 4.
MLBSeattle Times

Zeile, Alonso encourage vaccines as part of MLB efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball joined many of its clubs in coronavirus vaccination efforts, sending retired players Todd Zeile and Yonder Alonso to a New York City high school as part of an education push Wednesday. “It’s just giving awareness,” said Alonso, now a broadcaster for the MLB...
California StateGamingToday

California Sports Betting Initiative Deadline Tomorrow

Californians should know tomorrow whether an initiative to bring sports betting to the Golden State has enough valid signatures to put the issue on the ballot next year. May 26 is the deadline for counties to verify signatures needed to put the initiative — called the “California Legalize Sports Betting on American Lands Initiative” – before statewide voters in Nov. 2022. There was a minimum of 206,000 required signatures outstanding at last check on May 24, according to the California Secretary of State website, with a minimum of 997,139 valid signatures required to put the initiative to public vote.
Basketballsandiegouniontribune.com

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 25 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

‘Worst hat ever’: Twitter reacts to MLB caps that put Tampa Bay Rays in wrong area code

A new line of “local market” hats for Major League Baseball teams landed like a foul ball in a plate of nachos. They put the Tampa Bay Rays in the wrong area code and referred to “Cigar City,” which is Tampa’s nickname (the Rays, of course, play in St. Petersburg). The chili on the Cleveland cap looks like a bowl of dog food, and New York is represented by pizza and a boom box.
Minnesota Statethecentersquare.com

This is the Worst City to Live in Minnesota

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy -- and the country's social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

The Latest: Reds to allow full capacity starting on June 2

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MLBharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Reds to allow full capacity starting on June 2

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

The Latest: Reds to allow full capacity starting on June 2

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Cincinnati Reds will have full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. That follows Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. “The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the...