newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley, Lubbock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hockley; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Levelland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lubbock County, TX
City
Smyer, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Levelland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Lubbock Texas#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Trees#Vehicles#Siding#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, or 12 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lubbock County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on roads flooded to unknown depth. Target Area: Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lubbock County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms about to move into Lubbock County. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Reese Center, and Slide. Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE...EASTERN YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Littlefield to 6 miles west of Whitharral to 9 miles west of Reese Center to 7 miles north of Brownfield to 4 miles east of Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. A swath of enhanced winds just north of Opdyke West will continue to move east into central Hockley County. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 1" sized hail in Levelland. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Plains, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio and Lubbock South Plains Mall. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL SOUTH PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...West at 20 to 25 mph. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels... Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.