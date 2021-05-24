Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley, Lubbock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hockley; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Levelland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov