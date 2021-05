MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd’s death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions. Those include a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago. Another claims that prosecutors haven’t disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness — the Hennepin County medical examiner who testified about what was found in an autopsy of Floyd.