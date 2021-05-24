newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mischa Barton claims 'on set bullying' contributed to her dramatic The OC exit

By Jasmine Allday
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08trl3_0a9riCoM00
Mischa Barton claims she was bullied out of The O.C.

Mischa Barton has opened up about her departure from hit teen drama The O.C.

The 35-year-old actress - who played Marissa Cooper - claimed she experienced "general bullying" from some of the men on set.

She also said she felt 'very unprotected' after the show helped skyrocket her to fame.

Mischa starred on the hit series for three seasons before she left in 2007 when her character was killed off in a fire.

Speaking about her time on the show, Mischa said that while she had some 'fond memories', the way some things were 'handled' backstage meant she didn't think she could keep going.

The former fan favourite Mischa said she'd always felt 'ashamed' to talk about what she claims went on behind the scenes but now felt ready to share her story.

She told E! news: "It's a bit complicated. It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay -and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s**tty."

"But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYLgp_0a9riCoM00
Mischa Barton starred as Marissa Cooper on The O.C.

Throughout the three seasons, Mischa said she felt she was working the 'most hours' out of everyone in the cast.

"I was working so hard, the longest hours probably out of all the characters. It wasn't an easy character for me to play because it wasn't me, which is why I think people liked it or thought Marissa was funny and latched on to her.

"They felt like this is entertaining because she's all over the place and who is this girl? It's like because this New York girl was trying to play this ditzy L.A. rich kid, you know?," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7Sc8_0a9riCoM00
Mischa Barton left the show after three seasons

Whilst Mischa looks back "fondly" on her time on the show, she claimed there were things that some people did wrong.

She explained: "So halfway through season two I would say, when we started doubling up on episodes and shooting [became] so much harder, and again a lot of that was too much for me. I didn't know where the character was going.

"I look back on it pretty fondly, but there's stuff I think people did wrong and the way they handled it. So, I just didn't feel I could keep going," she told the outlet.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mischa Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen#Drama#Favourite Mischa#General Bullying#E News#Backstage#Men#Fire#Invasion#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Mischa Barton Just Revealed Why She Left The O.C., and It's Pretty Sad

Marissa Cooper, the beautiful and damaged daughter of a screwy, wealthy family on The O.C., was always something of a tragic figure. The character, played by Mischa Barton, often battled demons of both the personal and ex-boyfriend variety. Still, viewers were shocked when the character died in a fiery car crash at the end of the show's third season. Now, 15 years later, Barton is finally revealing what led to her exit.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Distractify

Mischa Barton Says She Left 'The O.C.' Due to "Bullying" and "Not Feeling Protected"

When something just works, it's a magical feeling, especially when it comes to something as chaotic, difficult-to-put-together, and expensive as a long-running TV production. Getting a cast and crew that manages to gel well is something that cannot be undervalued and sometimes, just a single missing character is enough to tank a program for good. Just ask Superstore fans about the series finale.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Bombshell Revelations

It's been 15 years since fans said goodbye to Marissa Cooper on The O.C. The character, played by Mischa Barton, was killed in the season three finale of the early 2000s series. Barton didn't really speak about her exit from the show. But in a recent interview with E! News, the 35-year-old actress addressed her departure. Barton said conversations about her leaving The O.C. "started pretty early on" after Rachel Bilson joined as a series regular, "evening out everybody's pay." She also cited "general bullying" from men she declined to identify by name. "There were people on that set that were very mean to me," she later added. "It wasn't,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Mischa Barton breaks her silence on the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's The O.C. death: I was "not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point"

Marissa's death on the May 18, 2006 "The Graduates" episode as Imogen Heap's haunting cover of "Hallelujah" played was one of the most memorable moments from The O.C., especially since Barton is rumored to have wanted off of the show. In an interview with E! News, Barton confirms she wanted out. "It's a bit complicated," she said. "It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel (Bilson) in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty. But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it. I was working so hard, the longest hours probably out of all the characters. It wasn't an easy character for me to play because it wasn't me, which is why I think people liked it or thought Marissa was funny and latched on to her. They felt like this is entertaining because she's all over the place and who is this girl? It's like because this New York girl was trying to play this ditzy L.A. rich kid, you know?" Barton added: "This has been said before, but they kind of gave me an option. The producers were like, 'Well, do you want your job and to sail off into the sunset and potentially you can come back in the future in some bizarre TV scenario or we can kill your character off and you can go on with your career that you want and what you want to do?' I was getting offers from big films at the time and having to turn them down. I had always been supporting in The Sixth Sense and any of those things. My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that's what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point."
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Mischa Barton Is Finally Ready to Tell the Real Story Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

Watch: Today's the Day: "The O.C." Finale Turns 10. "Maybe some people just get lost." From the moment viewers met Marissa Cooper when The O.C. premiered in 2003, it was obvious that she was far from your average spoiled rich girl. Played by then-17-year-old Mischa Barton, Marissa was a tragic figure, one that never really seemed like she belonged even though she was beautiful, wealthy and privileged. Over the course of three seasons, she experienced an overdose, her parent's divorce, being held hostage (Never forget Oliver!) and shooting her boyfriend's brother, to name just a few.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Mischa Barton Opens Up About Why She Left 'The O.C.,' Claims There Was 'General Bullying From Some Of The Men On Set'

Fifteen years after Mischa Barton exited The O.C., the actress is finally opening up about why she left the show. "I've always felt ashamed in a way to really talk about what went on behind the scenes because I've always been a very private person and very aware of people's feelings," the 35-year-old told E!. "Now that we're living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it's a slightly different thing.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Mischa Barton was offered the option of giving Marissa a happier off-screen ending in The O.C.

There are two kinds of The O.C. fans: those who think Marissa is annoying as hell, and those who actually loved her and perhaps even related to her teenage angst. But regardless on where you stand on the polarizing character, we think all O.C. fans can agree that her death on season 3 was the show’s most tragic moment, and marked when it all started going downhill. For years, it’s been rumored that Marissa’s death was actually Mischa Barton’s idea, as a way to exit the show. The show’s creator Josh Schwartz said at the ATX Television Festival in 2016 that “there were a lot of factors involved” in deciding to kill off the character” with “a lot of reasons, both creative and cynical.” It’s an extremely vague answer that led nowhere. But now that it’s been over a decade since the show ended, Barton has explained the reason behind the gruesome death.
TV & Videostoofab.com

Mischa Barton Says She Was Bullied On The OC Set: People 'Were Very Mean To Me'

Barton opened up about "what was really going on behind the scenes" of the primetime soap before Marissa was killed off. 15 years ago today, Marissa Cooper died in Ryan Atwood's arms as as Imogen Heap's "Hallelujah" played in the background. As one of "The O.C.'s" leads, Mischa Barton's exit in the Season 3 finale was a shock to viewers -- and now Barton is revealing a bit more about what led to her character's demise.
TV SeriesPedestrian.TV

Mischa Barton Has Finally Shared The Real Reason She Left The O.C. In Such A Fiery, Dead Fashion

It has been fifteen years since Marissa Cooper was just killed off in that fiery season 3 finale of The O.C., and Mischa Barton is finally ready to talk about it. In an exclusive interview with E!News, Barton opened up about the real reason her character was nuked (not literally) from the show. Generally speaking, people thought Barton just wanted to shift into film acting, ‘cos it seemed so full on to kill off a main character like that.
CelebritiesPage Six

Rachel Bilson apologizes for ‘a-hole’ behavior on the set of ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson is apologizing for being an “a–hole” on the set of the early-aughts soapy teen drama “The O.C.”. “Some of us kids were little a–holes,” the actress admitted on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” while chatting with co-stars Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan — who went on to direct an episode of the series.