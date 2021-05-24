newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elliot Page Shows Off Abs in Shirtless Pool Shot: ‘Trans Bb’s First Swim Trunks’

By Beth Shilliday
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4yJI_0a9ri8Mh00
Courtesy of Elliot Page/instagram

Elliot Page is ready for summer, and he is showing off the results of some serious gym time in the process. In his first shirtless photo since undergoing top surgery earlier in 2021, the Juno star is sporting incredibly cut ab and torso muscles.

The 34-year-old shared the photo on his Instagram page on Monday, May 24. In the caption, he noted how thrilled he was to be openly wearing men’s swimwear, writing, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq4uS_0a9ri8Mh00
Courtesy of Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot could be seen standing at the shallow end of a backyard swimming pool. He wore maroon trunks, but it was his ear to ear look of sheer joy that had fans cheering in the comments.

One follower wrote, “Man, you are beaming” about how happy Elliot looked to be living his truth. Another fan added,” OMG Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE.” The Inception star added the hashtags “#transjoy” and “transisbeautiful,” to his photo’s caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDWal_0a9ri8Mh00
Courtesy of Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot announced that he is a transgender man in a lengthy Instagram post in December. He wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He explained, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot added, “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

He has since appeared on the cover of Time magazine in March 2021 for an article entitled “I Am Fully Who I Am.” Elliot also shared his truth in a moving April interview on Apple+, where he revealed that he had undergone the removal of his breast tissue and had his remaining skin and chest tissue reconstructed.

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Abs#Swim Trunks#Trans People#Star#Trans Men#Transgender Men#Trans Bb#Apple#Time Magazine#Maroon Trunks#Happy Elliot#Man#Muscles#Sheer Joy#He They
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesKGUN 9

Elliot Page posts poolside photo in transition milestone

Actor Elliot Page Monday posted a photo to Instagram on Monday that marked a milestone in his transition. The photo shows Page shirtless in a swimsuit at a pool. "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," Page wrote in his caption. The photo marked the first time that Page has...
CelebritiesNME

Elliot Page praised for sharing “first swim trunks” image after top surgery

Elliot Page has been praised for sharing a first image of himself in swim trunks since undergoing “life-changing” and “life-saving” top surgery. The actor, who came out as transgender at the end of last year, posted a photo of himself on Instagram in swim trunks and captioned the post: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”.
Minoritiesdailysoapdish.com

Elliot Page Shows Off Super RIPPED Body After Embracing Transgenderism!

Elliot Page is loving his body, as the actor showed off his new look, ever since his recent decision to come out as transgender. Elliot Page Shows Off His Body After Embracing Transgenderism. The actor made waves with the sudden announcement and has continued to embrace his new-found appearance. This...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Elliot Page Is Geared Up For A New Summer

Elliot Page recently shared a shirtless poolside picture of himself on Instagram. Elliot Page looks happy and prepared for this summer. On Monday, in his Instagram picture, the actor appeared shirtless standing on the edge of his pool wearing his 1st swim trunks pair. In December, Page came out and identified himself as a transgender. He posted hashtags beside the picture, including “trans is beautiful” and “trans joy”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ariana Grande Reveals Stunning Wedding Gown in Sweet Photos From Nuptials to Husband Dalton Gomez

We’re speechless! Ariana Grande revealed her stunning wedding dress in incredible photos from her lavish nuptials to husband Dalton Gomez. In photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the A-lister, 27, shared a series of six snapshots from her wedding, in which she wore a slim-fitting creme gown with what appeared to be a sweetheart neckline and a low-cut back with a bow. She also rocked a classic veil — but made it her own by attaching a bow to the top of the garment.
Celebritiesimdb.com

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Sounds Off on Plastic Surgery Speculation

Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph is setting the record straight about her looks. The 26-year-old reality TV star posted a video to her YouTube page on Thursday, May 27 in which she responded to messages that fans had sent in about any assumptions they might have about her. One of those assumptions centered on whether she's gotten facial fillers. "I can't tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox and all that, and sometimes I'll get the nastiest hate messages about work I've gotten done," she candidly shared. "Sometimes I'll get those messages, and it will have been like nine months since I did anything at all." Cassie, who split...
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Dad Goals! Travis Barker’s Cutest Photos With Kids Landon, Alabama and Atiana

Feeling the love! Travis Barker’s cutest photos with kids Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, prove he’s an amazing father. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, is also very close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who is the daughter of Shanna, 46, and ex Oscar De La Hoya. Travis was married to the mother of his children from 2004 until 2006, but they remained amicable while raising their little ones.