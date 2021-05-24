newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

5161 Brawner Place

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEE 3D MATTERPORT VIDEO!!! Please visit this tastefully decorated and meticulously maintained by original owners 4 BR/4.5 BA STONEYHURST model townhome with many builder upgrades and decorative touches on each of the 4 levels. Cozy up near the gas fireplace or enjoy your morning coffee on the deck off the main level family room. The kitchen with white cabinets and stainless appliances opens into the family room. Elegant living and dining room are framed by a wall two French doors and transom windows. Plenty of natural light. Office with its built-in bookshelves and French doors. Master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and master bath. Lower level rec. room can be easily converted into a 5th bedroom/in-laws suite with full bath.You also have access to the two car garage with enough space for extra storage. Full driveway for 2 cars is a great bonus. Slate patio off lower level. Most recent upgrades include: both HVAC systems and water heater replaced, new plush carpets in bedroom levels, neutral designer paint throughout. Perfect move in condition!

