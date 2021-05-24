newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

15912 Mount Calvert Road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome and fall in love of this peaceful Country setting on 2 acres! Located within minutes from Route 301 and Route 4. This wonderful rambler features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new carpet throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, quartz countertops, huge sunroom / Family room off kitchen, fresh paint, 2 decks, screened gazebo, porch, huge driveway for 4+ cars, 2 sheds for extra storage, large and private lot with views to wooden area with lots of space to entertain. Close to major roads and Patuxent River Park for hiking or equestrian activities. Don't miss this opportunity and call agent to schedule your personal tour.

