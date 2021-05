THE FOUNDATION IS IN: Here is your chance to own a specially designed home that just recently broke ground on 2 acres; partially wooded and private! Skip the lengthy early stages of the design build process as construction has been approved and started. One of only 7 home sites that range from 2-10 acres in the countryside of Gambrills: Close to Davidsonville park-n-ride and minutes to Route 50. Centered between Annapolis, Wash DC, with quick access to BWI airport and Baltimore, this lot location offers serenity of country living and quick access to major thoroughfares and cities. **This modern farmhouse boasts hardiplank and stone veneer with open interior living space and rear decking. Main bedroom boasts a spacious bath with walk in shower and freestanding tub along with a huge walk-in closet that can be customized with optional built-ins. There are three additional bedrooms that include a Jack & Jill bedroom suite. Basement will be roughed in but can be built as an option by builder. A chef+GGs kitchen with high end appliances, luxury vinyl planking floors throughout, and mud room built-ins are a few of the high-end features planned for this home. Purchase now and you can work with builder to customize finishes such as tiles, flooring, countertops, and other details to truly make this your home. Construction scheduled to be completed early winter of 2021.