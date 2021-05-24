newsbreak-logo
724 Frederick Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the charm of yesteryear with today's modern amenities, in a great neighborhood, walkable to downtown, the Green Trail and Shenandoah University. Finally, what you have been waiting for is here! A beautifully renovated Cape Cod that is truly move-in ready. Primary bedroom on first floor with walk in closet. New bath on the main level with large shower and double vanity. First floor laundry conveniently located. The butlers pantry in the hall way adds more storage and counter space to an updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, calcutta quartz countertops, wine refrigerator, all open to the dining room. The living room features new gas logs and an attached four season sunroom that can be used as a home office that overlooks the beautiful patio and backyard. Two large bedrooms and renovated bathroom complete the upstairs. No stone has been left unturned. This stunner won't last long!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Grocery & Supermaketluxuryrealestate.com

11462 Morgan Lane

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!
Real EstatePhillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Rowhouse in Walnut Hill

A top-to-bottom reconstruction put a totally modern townhouse inside this 1920s shell. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Do you love the clean lines and openness of those new construction townhouses that have been popping up like weeds all...
Occoquan, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Koval Lane

Water views! This end unit townhouse backs up to the Occoquan Reservoir. The entire house was just painted. New carpet on upper & lower level. LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) is brand new throughout the main level. New flooring in the upstairs bathrooms. All 3 levels have a bump out. You can see the water from each level. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Lots of countertop space. Pantry. Large family room on the main level. Dining area/ eat-in kitchen. Lots of sunlight with the extra windows. Upper level has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Primary room has a big walk-in closet. The primary bath has a dual sink vanity, a soaking tub and separate shower. The lower level has a large rec room and walks out to the backyard. There is a bedroom/den/study/office on the lower level along with a full bath. The utility room is large enough to unstack the washer/dryer. The utility room has a utility sink along with a water softener system and storage space. There are 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the house. The townhouse is located at the end of the street. Roof replaced in 2018. Windows replaced around 2013 or 2014.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

107 Whiskey Creek Circle

COME and SEE this magnificent END UNIT townhome in Tasker's Chance with partial Brick Front, 3 huge bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. This home hallmarks an enormous "primary" suite, exclusively located on the 3rd level with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a luxury "primary" bath which has a 2nd walk-in closet, a separate two-person glass-enclosed shower stall and soaking tub, and his and her vanity; the two additional LARGE bedrooms, the 2nd full bath with porcelain tub, and the walk-in laundry room are conveniently located on the 2nd level; the GOURMET kitchen with 42" oakwood cabinets, glass-ceramic tiles surround backsplash, granite countertop, double sink, gas stove/oven, stainless steel appliances, a WALK-IN pantry; the dining and living areas with crown molding and chair railings; the walk-in storage room; and the half bath are splendidly located on the main level. This jubilant home has a spellbinding bright open floor plan. The conveniences of life are merely minutes away, Baker's Park, downtown Frederick, shopping centers and malls, restaurants, gas stations, Marc train, movie theaters, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Super Walmart, and more. ===IMPORTANT INFORMATION: (1) REPLACED on 11/2018, the exterior and interior units of the heating and cooling systems, including the furnace; (2) NEWER stainless steel appliances; (3) the water heater is 75 gallons capacity; (4) NEWLY installed on 10/2020, the two ceiling fans; (5) NEWLY installed on 10/2019, the storm door with "removable" screen and glass windows, (6) Freshly painted on 05/2021, walls and doors around the house, and (7) Professionally done on 05/2021, the front patio's "landscape", "hardscape", and the "raised concrete" garden beds.
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Presenting 2802 Brookshire Drive

This generously sized home is over half an acre with a grove of mature green trees providing plenty of shade and play room behind the sparkling pool. The Cambridge Place subdivision in Southlake is perfect for walking or riding a bike to not only Old Union Elementary but also to Eubanks Intermediate, Dawson Middle, Central Market and Southlake Town Square. The interior is retrofitted with four bedrooms, tall ceilings, framed windows, a pub and a media and game room. Plus, new water heaters and an EcoWater softening system make this property stand out on the market.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5925 Cedonia Avenue

Rarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Real Estatetheeastsiderla.com

Eagle Rock Spanish Bungalow

$895,000 | 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1,176 sqft. |. A true Eagle Rock gem, this Spanish Bungalow offers an indoor/outdoor living experience perfect for entertaining guests year-round. The house features 2 bedrooms with a full bath plus an amazingly oversized bonus room below with a beautifully remodeled 3/4...
South Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom-Includes Heat $639.00 - Smoke Free 1 BR Apartment available, starting at $639.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or view available apartments. Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/BGLeinManagement. No Dogs...
Louisa, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2453 Oakland Road

Welcome home to one level living in the well maintained rancher set on a 1.5 acre lot just minutes from the town of Louisa and Lake Anna. Featuring 3 BDRMS, 2 BTHS and just over 1,100+ finished Sqft. Hardwood flooring in the living room and all bedrooms. The kitchen features oak cabinetry and gas cooking. Newer stainless refrigerator and stove. Separate dining room with gas fireplace. One car attached carport with storage room, a covered front porch and a patio area out back to relax on. This home is move in ready!
Halethorpe, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Belarre Avenue

$29,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBC529544. Halethorpe Md Land Dea of three lotsl!! This Deal consists on 3 Lots Adjacent to one another. Public sewer is off the main road(Hannah Ave) which is around 50ft. Paper road access to all. Zoning status: DR 2. Lots available: Rosyman Tax ID 04131323750500, Belarre - Tax ID 04131308000668, Irving Tax ID 04131319390652. All due diligence is the responsibility of the buyer. This is an Assignment of Contract transaction. Cash Only, EMD required to take off Market. Buyer pays all closing and all transfer fees. Viewing by appointment only.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1714 Weston Avenue

Introducing a freshly decorated and updated Ridgeleigh townhouse, currently completing renovations. Light neutral paint helps create a bright interior thanks to the lovely south-facing replacement windows. All the double-paned replacement vinyl windows were installed in 2015.The renovated kitchen has beautiful new wood cabinets with soft-close drawers and brushed nickel hardware, dark granite countertops, light-colored 16" ceramic tile flooring, and under cabinet lighting. You could be the first to cook in this kitchen using these stainless steel appliances from Frigidaire, including side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, built-in microwave and range! The sink has a new Insinkerator garbage disposer. The built-in microwave has been vented to the outside.The half-wall between kitchen and dining room enhances the feeling of openness, adds extra counter space and is enhanced with two pendant lights.Hardwood floors on the main and second floors have been refinished, including the stairway. On the second floor the main bathroom has a new pedestal sink and new toilet. Seller has replaced the medicine cabinet and added new ceramic tile floors as well. The bathroom has a linen closet and a professionally refinished bathtub! The master bedroom features south-facing double windows and a new ceiling fan. There are hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, and you will find updated lighting fixtures in most areas.In the lower level you will find a finished daylight family or recreation room with new vinyl flooring and a half bath. In the utility area the floors have an epoxy finish applied which brightens up the laundry/utility area. The Seller has a lead-free certificate for this property, so there are no lead paint concerns!Topping off this terrific house is an architectural shingle roof with 50-year shingles installed in 2015!! The front porch walls have been freshly parged!A vented gas dryer is included. Seller has installed a new hot water heater and aluminum chimney liner which comes with a lifetime guarantee.There is access to the grassy, fully fenced back yard from the lower level and from the new custom porch just outside the kitchen door. This recent back porch was built with a permit and the stairway down to the yard complies with FHA guidelines (in 2017). The yard features nice landscaping including azalea, nandina bushes and a tree at the fence line. There is also a concrete pad for grilling. Very few properties have been so ideally and so expertly renovated. You will not be disappointed! Come see this gem and be delighted!
Real Estateatproperties.com

1762 Highland Avenue

This beautiful brick home offers a classic style fitted for today's lifestyle. Enter into the gracious entry, the sunny and bright living room with sunroom perfect for an office. The dining room and pantry lead into an expansive kitchen with large island, top of the line appliances and eat in banquette. The family room has so much natural light and high ceilings with gas fireplace overlooking the amazing double lot with patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining and fully fenced in yard with two car garage and additional car pad. Mudroom with custom built ins. There are five bedrooms on the second floor including the gracious primary ensuite bedroom, also another ensuite bedroom and hall bathroom. The third floor features a spacious area perfect for a playroom, office, hang out space and loads of storage. Finished lower level with high ceilings and so much space, recreation/exercise room, media room, bedroom and full bath. Fantastic location walk to McKenzie school, parks, trains, and shops.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

612 Edward Avenue

WOW! 2.02 acres of pricavy. 1 owner, custom built stone contemporary beauty. Meticulously maintained!! Features include: 3 pocket doors, main floor MBR + laundry rm, enclosed sunporch, breakfast room w/ built-ins, DR w/ built-ins, Cathedral ceilings in LR/kitchen/DR/MBR/breakfast room, 2 story foyer.custom built wooden shutters, den w/ attached 1/2 bath and built-ins, central vac, marble floor in main floor hall bath, JennAire downdraft cooktop in updated kitchen w/ island/pantry/ceramic floor/3 bay sink/2 appliance garages! French doors connect LR to sunroom. MBR connescts to sunroom. SHE_SHED w/ electricity and loft storage! Upper level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and unfinished bonus room above garage. MBR features 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub, sep. shower, double sinks, linen closet and vanity seating area. 2 story foyer features etched glass door w/ 2 side lights. Solid wood 6 panel doors. A rare find! Circular driveway! 2 car side loading garage. Flat rear yard. Brick sidewalk. No detail left out!
Mcpherson County, KSmidkansasonline.com

2260 12th Avenue Lindsborg

Awesome opportunity for you to rebuild this expansive ranch style home your way… yes, I said rebuild. Dwelling incurred water damage while roof was being replaced, has been cleaned up and mitigated professionally (clean air sample test available). Structure is solid, framing sound, mechanicals are visible and await your inspection. The floor plan is fantastic with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the West end of the house; owners’ suite with huge bath, walk-in closet and storm shelter on the East end; with open kitchen/dining/living room centrally located. Upstairs has so much potential as either 1 large room for recreation, or maybe you finish off a portion to add an additional bedroom since there is already a full bath on this level. Beautiful setting in the rolling hills of the Smoky. Schedule your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented at noon on 05/19/2021.
Dale City, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14312 Birchdale Avenue

One of the largest SFH in the heart of Dale City with complete renovation top to bottom and in-and-out including new roof, electrical, plumbing, hvac; 6 beds, 3 full baths with new concrete driveway and huge deck in the back. Usual amenities including new kitchen with full size cabinets, granite countertop, SS appliances; wet bar in basement; new baths with tiles; new windows and doors, gleaming hardwood floor on main leveling. Other amenities including new high efficient gas furnace/AC, new tankless water heater, new washer & dryer. A must see!
Chicago, ILatproperties.com

3622 S Winchester Avenue

Well maintained classic charm of the Chicago Worker's Cottage in the center of the city. Blocks away from McKinley Park, shopping, dining and the new McKinley Community Play Garden. This 1 & a half story single family home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Sunny picture window allows the light to pour into the living room and separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances and freshly grouted tile floor illuminate the large kitchen. Primary bedroom and bath located on upper floor along with a bonus room. Bonus room would make a great office or additional family/sitting area. Tankless hot water heater on 2nd floor with a separate water heater on lower level. Laundry room located on the main floor for easy access. Unfinished basement leaves room for creating expanded living space. The garage is the largest on the block, featuring an extended length along the lot. Meticulously kept lawn in both the front and rear yards. A lovely little gem in a community focused neighborhood.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

718 Radnor Avenue

Come and see this beautiful End Unit Rowhouse located in the Radnor-Winston neighborhood. As you step into the front door you will see the beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors on the entire main level that will continue on the upper level and throughout the 3 bedrooms. Spacious separate Living room and Dining room. The upgraded kitchen is open, therefore it will allow you to entertain your guests while finishing up the last few things in the kitchen. On the upper level are 3 spacious bedrooms and a newly updated full bath. The lower level is where you will enjoy a brand new fully finished basement and a new full bathroom. This open area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. A back door to exit to the backyard. A Must see!! Definitely Move-In Ready!! Take a look at the pictures and enjoy the video. This home is waiting for YOU! Schedule your Showing today!! All Offers will be presented to the Owner on Monday, May 17th at 12noon!!