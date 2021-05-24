724 Frederick Avenue

Introducing a freshly decorated and updated Ridgeleigh townhouse, currently completing renovations. Light neutral paint helps create a bright interior thanks to the lovely south-facing replacement windows. All the double-paned replacement vinyl windows were installed in 2015.The renovated kitchen has beautiful new wood cabinets with soft-close drawers and brushed nickel hardware, dark granite countertops, light-colored 16" ceramic tile flooring, and under cabinet lighting. You could be the first to cook in this kitchen using these stainless steel appliances from Frigidaire, including side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, built-in microwave and range! The sink has a new Insinkerator garbage disposer. The built-in microwave has been vented to the outside.The half-wall between kitchen and dining room enhances the feeling of openness, adds extra counter space and is enhanced with two pendant lights.Hardwood floors on the main and second floors have been refinished, including the stairway. On the second floor the main bathroom has a new pedestal sink and new toilet. Seller has replaced the medicine cabinet and added new ceramic tile floors as well. The bathroom has a linen closet and a professionally refinished bathtub! The master bedroom features south-facing double windows and a new ceiling fan. There are hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, and you will find updated lighting fixtures in most areas.In the lower level you will find a finished daylight family or recreation room with new vinyl flooring and a half bath. In the utility area the floors have an epoxy finish applied which brightens up the laundry/utility area. The Seller has a lead-free certificate for this property, so there are no lead paint concerns!Topping off this terrific house is an architectural shingle roof with 50-year shingles installed in 2015!! The front porch walls have been freshly parged!A vented gas dryer is included. Seller has installed a new hot water heater and aluminum chimney liner which comes with a lifetime guarantee.There is access to the grassy, fully fenced back yard from the lower level and from the new custom porch just outside the kitchen door. This recent back porch was built with a permit and the stairway down to the yard complies with FHA guidelines (in 2017). The yard features nice landscaping including azalea, nandina bushes and a tree at the fence line. There is also a concrete pad for grilling. Very few properties have been so ideally and so expertly renovated. You will not be disappointed! Come see this gem and be delighted!