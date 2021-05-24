Confession: How I Injured Two High School Friends While Trying to Get a Laugh

During Liberty’s last Cubicle Confession, she admitted to breaking/spraining/injuring a former classmate’s finger all the way back in 3rd grade. She doesn’t remember all of the details, but she’s pretty sure he provoked her. As I usually do, I gave Liberty a hard time about it – but then as I was thinking about my next confession, I realized I had done a very similar thing back in school, but much worse. My confession is about how I injured not one, but two of my friends. Now, in Liberty’s case, she was in 3rd grade, it was a boy she wasn’t necessarily friends with, and we’re pretty sure he started it – seems justified. In my case, I was in high school, it was two of my good friends, and they did absolutely nothing to deserve getting hurt. I wasn’t trying to hurt them, but I certainly did nonetheless. Take a look…