20798 Waterside Drive

It looks like the emerging Brood X cicadas could bring some new friends (well, enemies) with them. Montgomery County health officials are asking residents to take steps to prevent waves of new rat infestations that could come as a result of the cicadas. Why? Cicadas are delicious, if you’re a rat (or even a human), but then…they go away. When that happens, rats will inevitably go looking for new food sources, like your garbage. Health officials suggest making an effort to not leave food outside, and doing a yard-clutter clean-out now could help prevent rats from building nests. Also, don’t leave your garbage out overnight, if possible.