20798 Waterside Drive
Rare opportunity. Waterfront cottage with a pier, boatlift ready for you to enjoy the beauty of the Potomac River. Fishing, skiing, crabbing jetskiing, kayak, canoe and enjoy exploring the vast tidewater. Relax and appreciate the quality of life in the scenery alone. Everyday on this property will seem like vacation. Located close to Leonardtown for shopping and dining. BONUS..........seller is throwing in a vacant lot behind the property. Setup a garden there ,put up a garage.......there are many possibilities. Another huge plus is that there is no HOA or condo fee. Pictures and words don't do it justice so please call and setup a personal showing.Check out the video at https://vimeo.com/553853188.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com