Potomac, MD

20798 Waterside Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare opportunity. Waterfront cottage with a pier, boatlift ready for you to enjoy the beauty of the Potomac River. Fishing, skiing, crabbing jetskiing, kayak, canoe and enjoy exploring the vast tidewater. Relax and appreciate the quality of life in the scenery alone. Everyday on this property will seem like vacation. Located close to Leonardtown for shopping and dining. BONUS..........seller is throwing in a vacant lot behind the property. Setup a garden there ,put up a garage.......there are many possibilities. Another huge plus is that there is no HOA or condo fee. Pictures and words don't do it justice so please call and setup a personal showing.Check out the video at https://vimeo.com/553853188.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Cookies & dreams

On a Wednesday morning in March, workers dressed in white button-down bakers shirts, aprons and chef coats are scraping cake batter from bowls, kneading bread on floured tables and placing dough on baking sheets. The air is filled with sweet smells that intensify every time the oven opens. “Hot rack!”...
Potomac, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Dog dies in Potomac house fire

A house fire in Potomac killed a dog and seriously injured a person Monday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official. Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Kersey Lane for a report of a fire in the basement around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat. He was not sure of the cause.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming […] The post Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maryland StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Plan a Spring Hiking Adventure in Washington County, Maryland

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Potomac, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anglers hook rare sturgeon in Potomac

Early one April afternoon under a bright blue spring sky, Josh Cohn and Connor Lynch were bouncing a fishing jig off the bottom of the Potomac River thinking they might catch a sucker or quillback carp. Lynch felt the line tug, and Cohn pulled the fish to the surface. “It’s a sturgeon!” Lynch said. “The […] The post Anglers hook rare sturgeon in Potomac appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Montgomery County, MDWashingtonian.com

Here Come the Cicada Rats

It looks like the emerging Brood X cicadas could bring some new friends (well, enemies) with them. Montgomery County health officials are asking residents to take steps to prevent waves of new rat infestations that could come as a result of the cicadas. Why? Cicadas are delicious, if you’re a rat (or even a human), but then…they go away. When that happens, rats will inevitably go looking for new food sources, like your garbage. Health officials suggest making an effort to not leave food outside, and doing a yard-clutter clean-out now could help prevent rats from building nests. Also, don’t leave your garbage out overnight, if possible.
Montgomery County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Montgomery County Warns Residents That Rat Infestations Could Follow Brood X Cicadas

As if being invaded by cicadas wasn’t enough, Montgomery County is now warning residents that a wave of rats could follow in the wake of the onslaught of bugs. County health officials warned that once the cicadas begin to die off, rats that had become accustomed to the readily available food source may start looking around for other things to eat, and that could bring them into residents’ homes and properties.
Potomac, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 17-21, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 17-21, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Reopening announcement welcomed by business owners

Montgomery County’s announcement that it would be lifting most COVID-19 restrictions was welcomed by many residents and members of the business community on Saturday. The restrictions will be lifted at 6 a.m. on May 28, which is two weeks after the county reached its goal of administering all the required doses of the vaccine to at least 50% of the population – a benchmark that was reached on Friday, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.
Potomac, MDWTOP

Expert gives advice after bear sightings in Potomac

This time of year, bears may venture further into the D.C. metro area, and there have been multiple recent bear sightings in Potomac, Maryland. One of the sightings happened Sunday on Windsor View Drive. A resident was able to snap a picture and post it on Nextdoor. The Maryland Department...
Potomac, MDpotomacalmanac.com

Entertainment Calendar: Potomac

Submit entertainment announcements at http://www.connectionnewspapers.com/Calendar/. The deadline is noon on Friday. Photos/artwork encouraged. POTOMAC VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET. 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Potomac United Methodist Church, 9908 South Glen Road. Potomac Village Farmers Market operates May through November, offering fresh produce, delicious food, pet treats, plants and more. See https://www.potomacumc.org/potomac-village-farmers-market/
Potomac, MDbethesdamagazine.com

For second time, Quincy’s in Potomac is warned to monitor social distancing

For the second time in just over a month, Quincy’s in Potomac has received a warning from a Montgomery County health inspector for not maintaining social distancing. The inspector visited the restaurant at 1093 Seven Locks Road on May 1. The visit was in response to a complaint the day before that the establishment was “operating at full capacity after hours and bar is very packed,” according to the inspection report.
Potomac, MDFrederick News-Post

Auditions for 'Farce of Habit' with The Potomac Playmakers

Auditions to cast 4 men, 5 women, ranging from 20s-60s, for this hilarious farce by the acclaimed team of Jones, Hope and Wooten. Auditions will be held May 2 and May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Potomac Playmakers Performing Arts Center, 17303 W. Washington St. Hagerstown. Auditions will consist of cold reads from the script. Bring acting bio and head shot (if you have them). The performance dates are July 9-11 and 16-18. The final rehearsal schedule will be determined after considering pre-existing conflicts among the cast so also bring a list of any conflicts you have between May 4 and July 1 . Expect 3 or 4 rehearsal sessions each week lasting about 2 1/2 hours on weekday evenings or weekends.