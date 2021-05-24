19315 Blueridge Mountain Road
Great ONE level log home in super condition. NO HOA on 5 acres in private setting. 4 bedrooms 2 baths , oversized 2 car detached garage, second 2 car detached garage, small barn and shed, new Amish mini-barn to be installed on pad site, front and rear decks, generator . Sought after location between Bluemont and Paris VA perfect for auto/motorcycle enthusiasts. All main level living with large primary bedroom with luxury bath and oversized shower. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters, island and custom hickory cabinetry. Stainless appliances. Many updates in this home include; New roof, gutters and skylight ( 2017) New gutters big garage ( 2016) New 2 car detached garage ( 2017) New Heat Pump ( 2016) New french door to deck ( 2016) Microwave, refrigerator, hot water heater, pressure tank, updated lighting, bath sink, outdoor lighting etc, 2016 -2019.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com