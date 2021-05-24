19315 Blueridge Mountain Road

Homemade soaps are elegant and heartfelt presents for loved ones and dear friends. You can customize soaps to match their recipients perfectly. One way you can add some individuality to your soaps is by adding colors to them. You could make pink and blue soaps for a baby shower or make soaps for your friends in their favorite colors. If you don’t know where to start your search for the perfect pigments for your next project, we’re here to help. Just keep reading for a list of our favorite soap colorants.