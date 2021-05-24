6600 Eider Court

VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH HOME & LAND-NO GROUND RENT. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat & easy access by water or vehicle to all of Ocean City fun spots. Partially furnished. Both sides of roof replaced approximately 2010, electric water heater, central heat & a/c throughout entire home HBAC was replaced approximately 2009, additional window a/c unit comes as is, propane additional floor mounted heater comes as is. 5 ceiling fans. New windows installed approximately 2015, except for 4 small windows that have not been replaced. Kitchen w/gas range, fridge, and there had previously been a dishwasher where there is an opening & plumbing still there if buyer would decide to put one in under counter. 2 entrances, both front & rear. Rear door leading out to covered porch for relaxing or entertaining. 1 bedroom in rear & a wall dividing the sunroom for another sleeping area. Short distance to laundry & bath house. Blacktop driveway -room for 3 car parking on property. This home needs some TLC. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach, clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/so many amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. Call REALTOR for details on time limits you can stay in park. Note: Small kitchen window white shutter sitting in front of window for decorative purpose only and buyer may want to attach. Shed for extra storage. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer.