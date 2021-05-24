6600 Eider Court

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThis is the home you+GGve been waiting for! Beautiful corner lot colonial featuring 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 upgraded baths. Sunlight streams into a beautiful open main level showcasing the large family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, 42+G- cherry cabinets with peppercorn finish, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with large recreation room, full bathroom, and private entrance, ideal for visitors or returned college student. Relax outside on the large Trex deck or enjoy the serene and private fenced yard with mature landscaping on the Nicolok paver patio. The versatility of the home design and lay out suits multiple lifestyles. Community pool and playgrounds throughout the subdivision. Home is convenient to grocery, restaurants, 270, 70, 340, 15. Minutes to downtown Frederick yet NO CITY TAXES!!! call Isis Tepper for more information 301-906-6714.

COME and SEE this magnificent END UNIT townhome in Tasker's Chance with partial Brick Front, 3 huge bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. This home hallmarks an enormous "primary" suite, exclusively located on the 3rd level with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a luxury "primary" bath which has a 2nd walk-in closet, a separate two-person glass-enclosed shower stall and soaking tub, and his and her vanity; the two additional LARGE bedrooms, the 2nd full bath with porcelain tub, and the walk-in laundry room are conveniently located on the 2nd level; the GOURMET kitchen with 42" oakwood cabinets, glass-ceramic tiles surround backsplash, granite countertop, double sink, gas stove/oven, stainless steel appliances, a WALK-IN pantry; the dining and living areas with crown molding and chair railings; the walk-in storage room; and the half bath are splendidly located on the main level. This jubilant home has a spellbinding bright open floor plan. The conveniences of life are merely minutes away, Baker's Park, downtown Frederick, shopping centers and malls, restaurants, gas stations, Marc train, movie theaters, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Super Walmart, and more. ===IMPORTANT INFORMATION: (1) REPLACED on 11/2018, the exterior and interior units of the heating and cooling systems, including the furnace; (2) NEWER stainless steel appliances; (3) the water heater is 75 gallons capacity; (4) NEWLY installed on 10/2020, the two ceiling fans; (5) NEWLY installed on 10/2019, the storm door with "removable" screen and glass windows, (6) Freshly painted on 05/2021, walls and doors around the house, and (7) Professionally done on 05/2021, the front patio's "landscape", "hardscape", and the "raised concrete" garden beds.
Come see this adorable home in popular Cottages of Deer Lake. Set on over a half acre lot, this home features a beautiful stone accented exterior, and two car garage. Inside you will discover an open great room with cathedral ceilings and palladian windows which provide an abundance of natural light. The Great room opens to the kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, cityscape cabinetry, two pantries, plus a generous eating area and added sunroom! A spacious first floor master suite has a tray ceiling and extra-large walk in closet, as well as, an attached bath with a beautifully tiled shower with duel rain-shower heads, pebble floor and bench, and a dual vanity. Downstairs laundry and powder rooms complete the first floor. A gorgeous wood staircase leads to a spacious upstairs loft area, perfect for a second living space or child's playroom! Additionally you will find two large bedrooms, each with their own attached bath. A finished bonus room over the garage makes for an wonderful work-at-home office or playroom! Other upgrades include 8lb carpet padding and additional reading room in second bedroom. Come see before it is too late!
Schedule showing thru ShowingTime****Shows like a model home and is in meticulous condition. Please remove shoes. Gorgeous 3 Level TH! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets. Hardwood floors on main level. Upgraded carpet on upper level. Lower level includes a 3rd full bath and walk out to fenced backyard. Backs to woods that is connected to a Conservation Area. Two car garage on a quiet street. Just off I95 and easy walk to VRE. Close to shopping.
This Gorgeous end of group townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and premium walk-out basement with lots of upgrades : Fresh paint throughout, New Stylish wood floor throughout all three floors ( 2021), Remodeled kitchen ( 2019), New roof ( 2020), New Vanity in the upper bathroom, and more. The eat-in kitchen comes with supreme Quartz countertop with all new cabinets/ stainless steel appliances, large durable table in the kitchen provide enough working space. Entrance to rear deck from kitchen with glass slider door for your enjoyment and entertainment. The contemporary floor plan provides dual entrances to dining /living room from Kitchen. Lot of nature lights to living room from larger side and front bay windows. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath, finished lower level has 4th bedroom attached with a full bath , REC Room with walk-out slider to real brick patio. Wholesale club Costco and lots of shopping /dining/entertainment center are just minutes away from this Quiet and harmonic neighborhood. Convenience commute to any major location like Baltimore and DC area.
Wow+++G- Check Out This Reisterstown Village Beauty * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Full and 2 Half Baths * Large Eat-In Kitchen w/Upgraded Appliances * Partially Finished Walk-Out Basement w/Platform Floor For Theatre Like Movie Viewing * Natural Gas Furnace, Range & Hot Water Heater * Large Rear Deck Overlooking Fenced Back Yard * Convenient to 795.
VACATION RETREAT, OWN BOTH HOME & LAND-NO GROUND RENT. Welcome to one of the BEST KEPT SECRETS on the Eastern Shore approximately 10 minutes to Ocean City, MD, 24 hr. SECURITY GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY along the St. Martin's River with boat ramp, gated boat storage, marina w/slips, some for daily rentals, gazebo for crabbing & cleaning fish as you bring them in off the boat & easy access by water or vehicle to all of Ocean City fun spots. Partially furnished. Both sides of roof replaced approximately 2010, electric water heater, central heat & a/c throughout entire home HBAC was replaced approximately 2009, additional window a/c unit comes as is, propane additional floor mounted heater comes as is. 5 ceiling fans. New windows installed approximately 2015, except for 4 small windows that have not been replaced. Kitchen w/gas range, fridge, and there had previously been a dishwasher where there is an opening & plumbing still there if buyer would decide to put one in under counter. 2 entrances, both front & rear. Rear door leading out to covered porch for relaxing or entertaining. 1 bedroom in rear & a wall dividing the sunroom for another sleeping area. Short distance to laundry & bath house. Blacktop driveway -room for 3 car parking on property. This home needs some TLC. Finding a vacation getaway on the Eastern Shore near the beach where you own the land & so many amenities at this price is quite rare. Best yet park cuts your grass, large COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. 2 laundry & bath houses w/showers to rinse sand off from beach, clubhouse w/ pavilion for meetings, eating crabs & other community affairs or rent out for family reunion. Where else can you find a getaway near the beach w/so many amenities: public water/sewer, cable, pool, security gate, picnic areas, boat ramp, marina , pier, boat slip/storage for boat & trailer, playground, free grass cutting, free trash disposal & more. Cannot be used as a primary residence. Call REALTOR for details on time limits you can stay in park. Note: Small kitchen window white shutter sitting in front of window for decorative purpose only and buyer may want to attach. Shed for extra storage. Survey paid by seller & provided to buyer.
Investor Alert! Don't miss this opportunity to add this townhome to your rental portfolio! Property is sold strictly AS-IS. Renovations needed. Buyers are responsible for removing all personal belongings. Listing courtesy of Bay View Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
Wonderful opportunity to buy in the coveted Chestnut Woods neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, dining room off of the kitchen, providing optimal space to enjoy while entertaining with family and friends. This lovely 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home sits on 1.7 acre picturesque lot, offering an abundance of space and privacy. The master suite bathroom has just been completely renovated, the bedroom also offers a bonus en suite room that would be perfect for an office or exercise space. The finished basement is an ideal space for a 2nd family or rec room, and offers plenty of storage. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the upcoming summer months, with an in-ground pool, deck, and patio set on a beautiful landscape you won+GGt want to leave!
Priced right! Highly rated schools! Buy this SFH with amazing potential and enjoy over 3000sf of living space above grade offering 5 bedrooms / 2 full plus two half baths, mud room on the main floor, large family room, spacious kitchen, separate living and dining rooms with wood-floors, an open foyer and a separate home office! Large private lot, cul-de-sac location, two car garage and a driveway with close proximity to major routes, shopping etc. make this property very desirable! Recent upgrades include new roof (2016), new water heater (2016) professionally painted interior (2021), new floors in the foyer (2021), updated powder room on the main floor (2021), professionally polished wood floors on main level and upper level (2021), new carpet in the basement (2021) and a renovated half bath (2021). Contact listing agent for more information.
Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1573 Sq. Ft. Move in ready with an excellent location convenient access to I-45 and all The Woodlands has to offer. Tiled entry, flexible plan with optional study or bedroom 3. Split floor plan. High ceilings, lots of natural light, no carpet, open kitchen to family room and dining, gas log fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, fridge included, breakfast bar. Master suite with recent frameless shower. Private corner lot with no rear neighbors.
The colors of spring pleasantly remind us that summer is knocking on the doors. Once again, it will be that time of the year when the outdoors is bubbling with life and fun activities and, of course, family and friends gathering for more fun over food. Those lucky ones with an apartment with a terrace or a balcony big enough can plan to squeeze in the kitchenette. Suppose you are the luckier ones with independent houses with a backyard or open front yard with enough space for an outdoor kitchen; why not build an outdoor kitchen, especially to enjoy the outdoors.
Turn your messy garage into an organized storage space. The garage can become a catch-all area for all sorts of items, from tools and sports equipment to bins of old toys and clothes waiting for donation. While a roomy garage is an obvious storage space for stuff that doesn’t have a designated place, there’s no reason it has to be a mess. The right organization system can keep your gear neat, and leave plenty of room in the garage for vehicles. Tidy up your garage and make the most of precious storage space with these ingenious garage organization ideas.
Furnishing a house or updating an existing space can be a massive undertaking, taxing to both your time and budget. You need all sorts of essentials for every room in your house, and the cost can multiply quickly. Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help with a new collection, Simply Essential, that offers plenty of basics in virtually every home category for insanely reasonable prices. There are even some offerings for as little as $1 or $5! (Further discounts are available for Beyond+ members.) You can pick up bedding, pots and pans, towels, blankets, shower curtains, and more without going over your budget. Here are just a few highlights.
Packing up the RV comes with one major challenge every year: storage. Storing everything efficiently into limited space while keeping it all in place over the bumps along the road can be a challenge. Doing it on a budget is even trickier. Here are a few easy, upcycling do-it-yourself tricks that can help fit all of the essentials into even the smallest RV.
Personal property auction including household and tools. Treadmills, sewing machine, misc. furniture, decor, glassware and more.

Collectables – Household – Furniture: assorted primitives, crocks, jugs, oil lamp, bread box, drying racks, RC Richey potato bag, old toys, model trains, Olympic memorabilia, vintage hand mixer, kitchen utensils, good assortment of kitchen items, all sorts of collectables, (2) Christmas trees, beer steins, books, mason jars, milk jars, assorted glassware and dishes, depression glass, carnival, canes, and much more.
Are you looking for ways to upgrade your home with some do-it-yourself projects?. The COVID-19 pandemic has given many of us time to take stock of our homes and look for ways to liven up our surroundings. Team Clark wants to help you save money doing it!. 9 Cheap DIY...
Dezeen Showroom: designed especially for contract projects requiring a cohesive look across bathroom accessories, the Shift toilet roll holder by VanBerlo for Geesa can be customised in a range of styles, finishes and patterns. The Shift collection offers four different toilet roll holder designs — a single holder with or...
Saturday (9am - 2pm) &. half off day Sunday 9am - 1pm. You could find bed's, linens, bunk beds, doll beds, holiday, sewing material, vintage dolls, toys, rocking chair, book shelves, towels, bedding, clothing, purses, records, vintage secretary, shells, buffet, sofa, desks, chairs, children's books, books, end tables, vacuum, kitchenware, coins, silver dollars, silver plate flatware, garden tools, lawn chairs, fishing poles, sail boat & trailer in need of work, patio set, ski's, sleigh, toboggan, tools, vintage golf clubs, vintage trolling motor, chemicals, hockey sticks, ping pong table, barbies items, toys, shelves, glider, grills, train sets, Christmas tree, fans, pool table with cues and balls, xerox machine, doll house, old games, ice skates, kids dresser, coo coo clock, pictures, art, dressers, ping pong table, folding chairs, yard tools, glassware, nic nacs, vases, Gorham sterling silver, picture frames, games, sofas, Isabel Booms, dining tables and chairs, and lots more. I will post more pics soon. Masks are optional. Come take a look.
The rarely stated—but all too well understood—Murphy’s Law for Boilers—asserts that if your boiler quits working, it will do so on Christmas or New Year’s Eve, or at 4:45 p.m. on the coldest day of the year. With some planning, though, that broken-down boiler won’t be yours on those inopportune frigid days. An association’s management and staff can head off a worst-case scenario by scheduling regular maintenance and keeping an educated eye on the whole system.
When it comes to putting something on the wall of your bathroom, the two main options to choose from are wall cladding or wall tiles. Whilst they each have their own advantages and disadvantages, a lot of the time it comes down to personal preference and which style or finish you prefer.