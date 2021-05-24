6600 Eider Court
This is the home you+GGve been waiting for! Beautiful corner lot colonial featuring 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 upgraded baths. Sunlight streams into a beautiful open main level showcasing the large family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, 42+G- cherry cabinets with peppercorn finish, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with large recreation room, full bathroom, and private entrance, ideal for visitors or returned college student. Relax outside on the large Trex deck or enjoy the serene and private fenced yard with mature landscaping on the Nicolok paver patio. The versatility of the home design and lay out suits multiple lifestyles. Community pool and playgrounds throughout the subdivision. Home is convenient to grocery, restaurants, 270, 70, 340, 15. Minutes to downtown Frederick yet NO CITY TAXES!!! call Isis Tepper for more information 301-906-6714.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com