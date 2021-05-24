2021 Emerging Leaders of Southern Vermont announced
SOUTHERN VERMONT (May 24, 2021) — Twenty Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders were recognized on May 12 during day one of the Southern Vermont Economy Summit. Southern Vermont Young Professionals and the Shires Young Professionals sponsor the annual recognition event which celebrates young people from the Bennington and Windham regions. Individuals were nominated based on their work as community leaders and volunteers, and for their professional accomplishments and commitment to serving the region.vtdigger.org