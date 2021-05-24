newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan Officer Saves Man After His Car Drives Into Swamp

WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
A Michigan conservation officer saved an unconscious man who crashed into a swamp. Detective Holly Pennoni was driving to work Tuesday morning (May 18) when she saw an SUV driving out of control in the city of Cadillac. As she went to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV swerved off the road and crashed into a swampy ditch, MLive reported.

