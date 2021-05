Senator Ron Johnson has sent two letters to acting U.S. Capitol Police chief that appeared to cast doubt on the official accounts that said Officer Brian Sicknick's death was related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, leading to a war of words with the department. The Capitol police responded that they shared his " dismay that our officer's death may be used for political purposes," leading Johnson to respond that they "failed to address the majority of the questions in my letter."