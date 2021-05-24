4 Lessons on Living Your Purpose From Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow was only in the NFL for five years, but his time in the league will never be forgotten. Not only did he prove to be an asset on the field, but he also touched a lot of people outside of football with his faith in God. As a devout Christian, Tebow dedicated a lot of time and energy to spreading the word of God all over the world. His philanthropic contributions through the Tim Tebow Foundation have helped countless people and he isn’t done yet. His journey has definitely been one that would make for a great Lifetime movie. After all, people love a good heartwarming story, and Tim Tebow’s has all of the right elements.