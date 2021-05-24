4 Lessons on Living Your Purpose From Tim Tebow
Like many of us, Christian athlete Tim Tebow knows what it’s like to struggle with purpose. He has faced criticism and intense media scrutiny not only for his performance on the field, but also for his beliefs and values that he has been very public about. Following an exceptional college football career with the Florida Gators and a promising playoff run with the Denver Broncos, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets. He was released after one season.www.beliefnet.com