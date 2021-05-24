Find Satoshi: The 14-year game of hide and seek, finally solved by the internet

Here at GameSpew, there’s one thing we love almost as much as video games: LEGO. Luckily for us, the two things cross over quite often; there’s a massive range of LEGO video games available – and they keep on coming. LEGO games have been around since the 90s. The first was LEGO Fun to Build that released on the SEGA Pico (look it up) way back in 1995. A couple of years later, LEGO Creator released on PC in 1997, and since then LEGO games have been releasing regularly, keeping us building and smashing blocks on our PCs and consoles.