Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood

Keeping it short and sweet again this year... Round 1 Alex Leatherwood, OT- Leatherwood is a good pass blocking and zone blocking tackle prospect. He has the ability to handle edge rushers with his quick feet. He just isnt the massive lengthy road grading bully that he will be replacing at RT. His length is slightly below average for an NFL tackle, but he can make up for that with his feet. I think Leatherwood's eventual future is as a left tackle. With Miller locked up to a new mega contract extension though, it looks like Leatherwood will begin his career on the right side. While Leatherwood is worthy of a first round pick, Mayock and the Raiders once again selected their biggest need with the first pick instead of the more successful method of taking the best available player.